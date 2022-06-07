Carton Liners Market 2022 Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report By Product, By Application and Segment Forecasts till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Carton Liners Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Carton Liners Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The Carton Liners can be defined as a folding carton. Carto liners features an inner protective barrier usually an aluminium or paper liner. The inner layer is provided to protect products from air and temperature.

Carton Liners is intended for packaging of FMCG products such as Ghee, Tea, Spices, Creams, and other perishable goods among others. Growing packaging industry, increasing product launches from leading market players as well as rising focus towards reusability of packaging are key drivers for growth pf Carton Liners Market. For instance, according to Statista- in 2020, the market value of flexible packaging globally was estimated at USD 42.64 billion and as per projections the market of flexible packaging would reach to USD 56.3 billion by 2025. Furthermore, in September 2021, Kite Packaging launched an innovative sustainable corrugated box liner. The inner lining is made from corrugated box, and it is 100% recyclable, low-cost and features same temperature controlling capacity as polystyrene. Also, growing advancements in packaging industry and rising e-commerce sector in emerging economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, fluctuating cost of raw materials and stringent government regulations over environmental concerns hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Carton Liners Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising research and development activities, growing demand for carton liners from different industries, as well as presence of leading market players. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing food and beverages & rising e-commerce sector in the developing countries like India & China, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Carton Liners market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Encore Poly Corporation

Insulated Products Corporation.

Plascon Packaging Solutions Ltd

Sancell Pty Ltd.

Alpine Packaging

Heritage Packaging

American Plastics Company

Protective Lining Corp.

Prior Packaging

Chantler Packages

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Aluminum Foil

Others

By Application

VCI (Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors)

Thermal Protection

Static Shielding / ESD Protection

Moisture and Oxygen Barrier

Others

By End Use Industries

Food Industry

Metal Industry

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Chemical & Fertilizers Industry

Healthcare Industry

Others (Publications & Textiles)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Carton Liners Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

