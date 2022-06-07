Carton Liners Market 2022 Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report By Product, By Application and Segment Forecasts till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Carton Liners Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Carton Liners Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.
The Carton Liners can be defined as a folding carton. Carto liners features an inner protective barrier usually an aluminium or paper liner. The inner layer is provided to protect products from air and temperature.
Carton Liners is intended for packaging of FMCG products such as Ghee, Tea, Spices, Creams, and other perishable goods among others. Growing packaging industry, increasing product launches from leading market players as well as rising focus towards reusability of packaging are key drivers for growth pf Carton Liners Market. For instance, according to Statista- in 2020, the market value of flexible packaging globally was estimated at USD 42.64 billion and as per projections the market of flexible packaging would reach to USD 56.3 billion by 2025. Furthermore, in September 2021, Kite Packaging launched an innovative sustainable corrugated box liner. The inner lining is made from corrugated box, and it is 100% recyclable, low-cost and features same temperature controlling capacity as polystyrene. Also, growing advancements in packaging industry and rising e-commerce sector in emerging economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, fluctuating cost of raw materials and stringent government regulations over environmental concerns hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Carton Liners Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising research and development activities, growing demand for carton liners from different industries, as well as presence of leading market players. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing food and beverages & rising e-commerce sector in the developing countries like India & China, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Carton Liners market across the Asia Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Encore Poly Corporation
Insulated Products Corporation.
Plascon Packaging Solutions Ltd
Sancell Pty Ltd.
Alpine Packaging
Heritage Packaging
American Plastics Company
Protective Lining Corp.
Prior Packaging
Chantler Packages
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material
Polyethylene
Polystyrene
Aluminum Foil
Others
By Application
VCI (Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors)
Thermal Protection
Static Shielding / ESD Protection
Moisture and Oxygen Barrier
Others
By End Use Industries
Food Industry
Metal Industry
Automotive Industry
Building & Construction Industry
Chemical & Fertilizers Industry
Healthcare Industry
Others (Publications & Textiles)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Carton Liners Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
Factors Influencing
The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
