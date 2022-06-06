Ukraine forces 'holding positions' in Sievierodonetsk — live updates

Fighting remains fierce in key city of Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian forces 'not giving up positions,' Zelenskyy says

US backs claims Russia is 'pilfering' Ukrainian grain

EU accusations prompt Russian walkout at UN

Russia's ambassador to the UN stormed out of a Security Council meeting after European Council President Charles Michel accused Russia of using food supplies as "a stealth missile against developing countries."

Millions of tons of grain and wheat were stuck in containers and ships at the port of Odesa "because of Russian warships in the Black Sea," he said.

He also said Russian forces were stealing grain from occupied areas.

Michel addressed Vassily Nebenzia directly, saying Russia was "solely responsible for the looming food crisis."

Nebenzia said he had to leave the meeting because of the "lies Michel came to distribute."

Germany's Scholz to visit Lithuania, meet Baltic leaders

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to visit the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday where he will meet with the heads of government of the Baltic states to discuss security on NATO's eastern flank.

This will be the first time Scholz has visited a NATO country that borders Russia since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Besides Lithuania's Ingryde Simonyte, Scholz will also speak with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins.

"At the summit we hope to agree: on a transition from deterrence to forward defense, from a battalion to a brigade and from air surveillance to air defense," Simonyte told Deutsche Presse-Agentur ahead of Scholz's visit.

The three Baltic countries all border Russia, and Latvia and Lithuania border Russian ally Belarus. Thousands of NATO soldiers, including German soldiers, are stationed in this region.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy stresses importance of EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of his country joining the European Union in his nightly address.

Kyiv is waiting on a response from Brussels on the country's candidacy application "in the coming weeks," he said. Zelenskyy added that he had discussed the matter with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who he thanked for supporting Ukraine.

"I believe that this will be a decision not only about Ukraine, but also about the entire European project. About whether it has a future as a really strong union," Zelenskyy said.

Communications Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov is headed to Berlin Tuesday to make the case for Ukrainian EU accession.

"The European Union should embrace Ukraine," Chernyshov said ahead of his meetings in Berlin.

"We do not expect accession through the back door, nor do we expect a fast track for Ukraine," he said. He added that Ukraine had no interest in any other form of partnership with the EU short of full membership.

Ukrainian troops 'holding positions' in Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his troops are not giving up positions in Sievierodonetsk.

Ukrainian and Russian troops are fighting street by street for control of the key industrial city.

"Our heroes do not give up positions in Sievierodonetsk. In the city, fierce street fighting continues," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Monday.

"And the Ukrainian Donbas [where Sievierodonetsk is located] stands, stands strong," Zelenskyy said.

The city has become the main target of the Russian offensive in the Donbas.

DW reporter: Ukrainian forces 'outgunned'

DW's Nick Connolly has said that Ukraine's army has suffered setbacks recently, mainly because "Western weapon deliveries that Ukraine has been asking for with ever greater intensity ... are not getting there as fast Ukraine needs them to."

In his nightly address, President Zelenskyy also thanked the UK for announcing it would join the US in sending multiple-launch rocket systems.

These are the "weapons we so desperately need to protect the lives of our people," he said.

Connolly noted though, that it would still take weeks for the weapons to arrive and for troops to be trained in them.

"We're getting reports that Ukrainian commanders are having to think twice before using shells because they don't have the depth of ammunition that the Russians have."

DW has not been able to confirm how much of Sievierodonetsk Ukraine still controls. Nick Connolly said the latest reports suggest they only control "one industrial area on the edge of town."

US: 'Credible' reports Russia is 'pilfering' Ukrainian grain

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has backed claims that Russia has stolen grain from Ukraine in order to sell it on.

"There are credible reports... that Russia is pilfering Ukraine's grain exports to sell for its own profit," Blinken said at a State Department conference on food security issues.

Blinken also accused Russian forces of planting explosives in captured farmland.

He blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for "aggressively using his propaganda machine to deflect or distort responsibility because he hopes it will get the world to give in to him and then the sanctions. In other words, quite simply put: It's blackmail."

What happened in Russia's war on Ukraine on Monday

Luhansk's regional governor Serhiy Haidai said fierce fighting continued in Sievierodonetsk. He described the combat situation as "quite dynamic." He said the shelling of Sievierodonetsk had intensified, with the Russians "destroying everything in line with their scorched-earth tactics."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, although Russian forces have a numerical advantage in the battle for the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine's forces were still capable of fighting back.

The UK said it will provide Ukraine with M270 multiple-launch rocket systems capable of hitting targets as far away as 80 kilometers (50 miles).

Roman Starovoit, governor of Kursk Oblast, claimed that the village of Tyotkino near the Ukrainian border came under fire early on Monday morning. He said that a few local businesses and a bridge had been hit.

Russia imposed personal sanctions on another 61 US officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm as well as leading defense and media executives.

Germany's government minister for culture and the media, Claudia Roth of the Greens, has arrived in Odesa for a two-day visit. She's the first German government official to visit the city and she intends to remain there overnight.

sdi/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)