French delegation to arrive in Taiwan on June 8

French Senator Joel Guerriau will lead group to meet with Taiwanese officials

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/07 11:32
French Senator Joel Guerriau.

French Senator Joel Guerriau. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — French Senator Joel Guerriau will lead a delegation to visit Taiwan on June 9, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) announced on Monday (June 6).

Accompanying Guerriau will be Senators Vincent Eble, Sylvie Goy-Chavent, Dany Wattebled, and Ludovic Haye. The group will be in Taiwan from June 8-13, according to a foreign ministry press release.

The delegation will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and will discuss matters including global and regional security, technological innovation, industrial supply chain, and other issues of common concern to Taiwan and France.

Guerriau was instrumental in sponsoring a resolution in support of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and, more importantly, getting it passed unanimously in the French Senate, Liberty Times reported. Additionally, Wu Chih-chung (吳志中), Taiwan's representative to France, will also return to Taiwan with the delegation.

The French Senate passed its first-ever resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations last May. It was approved unanimously with 304 votes in favor and 19 abstentions.

In November, the French National Assembly also passed a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations by an overwhelming majority, with 39 votes in favor, three abstentions, and two against. France is the first country in Europe to pass a resolution in both houses of Congress in support of Taiwan, according to Liberty Times.

In December, a French parliament delegation led by François de Rugy, the head of the National Assembly’s Taiwan Friendship group, embarked on a five-day trip to Taiwan. A French Senate delegation also visited Taiwan in October.
