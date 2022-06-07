Alexa
Foreign ministry thanks European Parliament for supporting Taiwan's international participation

European Parliament approves report containing proposal calling for Taiwan's inclusion in global organizations

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/07 09:45
European Parliament.

European Parliament. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday (June 6) thanked the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament for passing a report containing an amendment proposal supporting Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations.

The report, which focuses on the EU and the defense of multilateralism, was passed on June 2 with 55 votes in favor, 13 votes against, and seven abstentions. The amendment proposal specifically calls for Taiwan's inclusion in organizations such as the World Health Organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization, INTERPOL, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and other relevant meetings and mechanisms, according to a MOFA press release.

The report is intended to reform the effectiveness of multilateral institutions such as the UN, while strengthening the influence of the EU and its member states within multilateral organizations, per the press release. It also pushes the EU to deepen cooperation with like-minded partners and build value-based alliances.

MOFA said it will continue to deepen cooperation with the EU, European Parliament, and like-minded European countries. It also vowed to promote the common interests of the global community on the basis of shared values such as freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

The European Parliament approved a report in March highlighting the threat foreign disinformation poses to democracy and urging more cooperation with Taiwan on the issue.
