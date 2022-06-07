2 injured in military helicopter crash in southern Alabama

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — Two aviators were injured Monday when a military helicopter crashed near an Army base in southern Alabama, officials said.

The AH-64 Apache helicopter was involved in an “aviation incident” near Ozark, Alabama, according to a news release from the Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office. The two-person aircrew was transported for medical treatment, but no fatalities were reported.

The helicopter was damaged and officials said the incident is under investigation.

Fort Rucker, located in southeast Alabama, is the headquarters for U.S. Army Aviation and is the primary flight training installation for the Army.