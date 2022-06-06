Automotive Trailer Market 2022-2030 Size, Share Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented | (CAGR) of 3.6%

The global automotive trailer market revenue was US$ 20,877 million in 2021. The global automotive trailer market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 29,793.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An automobile trailer is an unpowered vehicle that is towed by a powered vehicle using a hitch. In addition, these trailers transport commodities and goods. Cargo companies mostly use them to transport their goods across national borders and internationally. In addition, people sometimes use them for recreational activities, such as carrying luggage, fishing boats, or as mobile homes with limited amenities.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The expansion of the logistics industry, the emergence of cold chain transportation, a decrease in costs, and an increase in cargo space are the primary drivers of the global automotive trailer market.

Several factors, including the high cost of maintaining automotive trailers and the growing environmental concerns regarding refrigerated trailers, may slow down the global automotive trailer market growth.

Technological advancements in automotive trailers and an increased focus on trailer platooning are forecast to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global automotive trailer market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global automotive trailer market because of commute restrictions and the weak financial performance of the market players. There is evidence that the pandemic has had an economic impact, with organizations preparing strategic cost-saving plans. In order to improve cash flow, organizations with vehicle assets were considering leasing and selling their assets. Risk factors for automotive trailer companies during the COVID-19 were supply chain execution, regulatory & policy changes, labor dependency, managing working capital, and managing liquidity & solvency. As a result, most of the players operating in the automotive trailer market were financially affected by the outbreak. For instance, Schmitz Cargobull, a prominent semi-trailer manufacturer in Europe, saw a decrease of 27.4% for units produced in 2019-2020. However, some market players have also reported an increase in sales in 2020. As an example, a Chinese trailer manufacturer saw an 11% increase in unit sales in 2020.

Regional Insights

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held dominance in the global automotive trailers market in 2020 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. Rapid road construction is attributable to the high growth of this region. Moreover, the growing number of regional treaties that encourage cargo transportation will provide lucrative opportunities for the key players in the automotive trailer industry. Another major factor driving the market growth across the Asia Pacific is the increasing use of heavy commercial vehicles.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global automotive trailers market are:

Böckmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Limited

Dennison Trailers Limited

Great Dane, LLC

Humbaur GmbH

Hyundai Motor Group (HYUNDAI Translead, Incorporated)

Ifor Williams Trailers Limited

Schmitz Cargobull Aktiengesellschaft

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Wabash National Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global automotive trailers market segmentation focuses on Vehicle Type, Trailer Type, Axle Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Two-wheeler & Bike

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation based on Axle Type

Single Axle

Tandem Axle

Three or More Than Three Axle

Segmentation based on Trailer Type

Dry Van & Box

Refrigerator

Chemical & Liquid

Tipper

Flatbed

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

