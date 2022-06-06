Water-Soluble Films Market Size, Share 2022 Comprehensive Industry and Vendor Landscape 2030 | (CAGR) of 6.3%

The global water-soluble films market revenue was US$ 374.17 million in 2021. The global water-soluble films market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 644.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC524

Water-soluble films, also called polyvinyl alcohol (PVA/PVOH) films, are made of synthetic polymer and are soluble in water. Packaging units used for specific doses of agrochemicals, detergents, food ingredients, water treatment chemicals, etc.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Pharmaceuticals have experienced rapid growth due to the rapid advancement of technology and the increasing integration of industries. Consequently, the pharmaceutical industry will drive the demand for water-soluble films. As a result, the global market for water-soluble films will rise.

There is a growing market for innovative water-soluble films that are chemically resistant and ideal for packaging powdered chemical products. Collectively, these factors increase the demand for the global water-soluble films market.

The high cost associated with water-soluble films may negatively impact the global water-soluble films market growth.

Detergent packaging uses water-soluble films for its barrier properties, resistance to organic solvents, and biodegradability. All of these factors will provide future growth opportunities for the water-soluble films market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has negatively impacted the global water-soluble films market. In addition, the pandemic crisis has adversely affected many end-users of water-soluble films, including textiles, consumer goods, agriculture, food & beverage, packaging, and others. Furthermore, more than 100 countries have imposed lockdowns and closed their international borders to prevent non-essential trade, which has led to a decrease in the use of water-soluble films in packaging. Thus, negatively impacting the overall market.

Despite this, water-soluble films are forecast to recover quickly from the situation post-COVID-19 because of their increasing dependence on healthcare & pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, industrial packaging, and other sectors. In addition, as lockdowns ease, the demand for water-soluble industrial packaging products is forecast to increase among various end-use.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC524

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and hold the largest market share in 2020 for water-soluble films market. Some trends in the Asia-Pacific region include using water-soluble films in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food packaging, textiles, agriculture, building and construction, and others. The growing use of water-soluble films as a packaging material for vaccines, fast-absorbing tablets, and other pharmaceutical products may contribute to the global water-soluble films market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global water-soluble films market are:

Acedag Limited

Aicello Corporation

Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Limited.

Arrow Greentech Limited

Changzhou Kelin Pva Water Soluble Films Co., Limited.

Cinch Packaging Materials Co., Limited

Harke Group

Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT

INFHIDRO

KK NonWovens

Kuraray Co., Limited.

Neptun Technologies Gmbh

Nippon Synthetic Chem Industry Co. Limited.

Nissin Corporation

Polatechno Co., Limited

Sekisui Chemical Co. Limited

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Soltec development Incorporated

Soluble Technology Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global water-soluble films market segmentation focuses on Dissolution Rate, Product Type, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Dissolution Rate

Fast soluble films

Medium soluble films

Slow soluble films

Segmentation based on Product Type

Hot water-soluble film

Cold water-soluble film

Segmentation based on End-User

Textile

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Agriculture

Consumer goods

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC524

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC524

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/