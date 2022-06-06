Water-Soluble Films Market Size, Share 2022 Comprehensive Industry and Vendor Landscape 2030 | (CAGR) of 6.3%

The global water-soluble films market revenue was US$ 374.17 million in 2021. The global water-soluble films market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 644.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
Water-soluble films, also called polyvinyl alcohol (PVA/PVOH) films, are made of synthetic polymer and are soluble in water. Packaging units used for specific doses of agrochemicals, detergents, food ingredients, water treatment chemicals, etc.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Pharmaceuticals have experienced rapid growth due to the rapid advancement of technology and the increasing integration of industries. Consequently, the pharmaceutical industry will drive the demand for water-soluble films. As a result, the global market for water-soluble films will rise.
- There is a growing market for innovative water-soluble films that are chemically resistant and ideal for packaging powdered chemical products. Collectively, these factors increase the demand for the global water-soluble films market.
- The high cost associated with water-soluble films may negatively impact the global water-soluble films market growth.
- Detergent packaging uses water-soluble films for its barrier properties, resistance to organic solvents, and biodegradability. All of these factors will provide future growth opportunities for the water-soluble films market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 has negatively impacted the global water-soluble films market. In addition, the pandemic crisis has adversely affected many end-users of water-soluble films, including textiles, consumer goods, agriculture, food & beverage, packaging, and others. Furthermore, more than 100 countries have imposed lockdowns and closed their international borders to prevent non-essential trade, which has led to a decrease in the use of water-soluble films in packaging. Thus, negatively impacting the overall market.
Despite this, water-soluble films are forecast to recover quickly from the situation post-COVID-19 because of their increasing dependence on healthcare & pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, industrial packaging, and other sectors. In addition, as lockdowns ease, the demand for water-soluble industrial packaging products is forecast to increase among various end-use.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and hold the largest market share in 2020 for water-soluble films market. Some trends in the Asia-Pacific region include using water-soluble films in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food packaging, textiles, agriculture, building and construction, and others. The growing use of water-soluble films as a packaging material for vaccines, fast-absorbing tablets, and other pharmaceutical products may contribute to the global water-soluble films market growth.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global water-soluble films market are:
Scope of the Report
The global water-soluble films market segmentation focuses on Dissolution Rate, Product Type, End-Use, and Region.
Segmentation based on Dissolution Rate
- Fast soluble films
- Medium soluble films
- Slow soluble films
Segmentation based on Product Type
- Hot water-soluble film
- Cold water-soluble film
Segmentation based on End-User
- Textile
- Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
- Agriculture
- Consumer goods
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
