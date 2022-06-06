Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market 2022-2030 Size, Share In-Depth Industry on Size, Cost Structure | (CAGR) of 25.1%

The global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market was US$ 225.8 million in 2021. The global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market is forecast to reach US$ 1,696.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An asthma monitoring device uses daily measurements of asthma symptoms to prevent asthma attacks and their complications. In addition to the asthma monitoring device, a secondary app is available, which allows the medical practitioner to analyze the severity of asthma and its symptoms.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market is experiencing rapid growth during the forecast period due to an increased number of asthma cases and the demand for developed precise monitoring devices.

A relatively low level of patient compliance with the use of the device may negatively impact the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market.

Asthma prevalence is increasing due to a rise in allergic reactions to pollen, dust, and other allergens, an increase in the geriatric population, and advances in intelligent asthma monitoring devices. Thus, these factors are driving the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market growth.

With the advent of smart mobile devices and sensors, progress in physiological monitoring of asthma is creating tremendous growth opportunities for the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had positively impacted the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market. During the pandemic, the demand for these devices rises due to monitoring lungs during COVID-19 treatment. These devices aid in detecting the symptoms of asthma so as to prevent an asthma attack and its severe complications among the COVID-19 patients.

Regional Insights

Region-wise, North America held dominance in the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market. As a result of the high adoption rate of technically advanced medical devices and the high awareness of personalized health care in the region. Furthermore, many key manufacturers are operating in the United States, which is forecast to boost the intelligent asthma monitoring devices market. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention of the U.S., about 26 million Americans were diagnosed with asthma in 2016. Children are becoming increasingly susceptible to asthma due to increased exposure to airborne allergens and other associated risk factors.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the large population base, increasing awareness of asthma monitoring, rising healthcare infrastructure development, and the increase in asthma attacks,

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market are:

Adherium

AstraZeneca PLC

Cohero Health, Incorporated

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Health Care Originals

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Propeller Health

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Gecko Health Innovations)

Vectura Group plc

Volansys Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Wearable Asthma Monitoring Devices

Smart Inhalers

Inhalers

Dry Powdered Inhalers (DPIs)

Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

Nebulizers

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Homecare

Clinics

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

