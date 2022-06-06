American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|15
|.722
|_
|Toronto
|31
|22
|.585
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|31
|23
|.574
|8
|Boston
|27
|27
|.500
|12
|Baltimore
|23
|33
|.411
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|32
|24
|.571
|_
|Cleveland
|24
|25
|.490
|4½
|Chicago
|25
|27
|.481
|5
|Detroit
|21
|33
|.389
|10
|Kansas City
|17
|35
|.327
|13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|35
|19
|.648
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|28
|.491
|8½
|Texas
|25
|28
|.472
|9½
|Seattle
|24
|30
|.444
|11
|Oakland
|20
|36
|.357
|16
___
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 8, Toronto 6
Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 5
Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 7
Houston 7, Kansas City 4
Seattle 6, Texas 5, 10 innings
Boston 5, Oakland 2
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 3-4) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 2-6) at Houston (Verlander 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 6-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-6), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.