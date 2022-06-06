Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

National League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/06 22:01
National League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 37 19 .661 _
Atlanta 28 27 .509
Philadelphia 25 29 .463 11
Miami 22 30 .423 13
Washington 21 35 .375 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 23 .589 _
St. Louis 32 23 .582 ½
Pittsburgh 24 28 .462 7
Chicago 23 32 .418
Cincinnati 18 35 .340 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 35 19 .648 _
San Diego 33 21 .611 2
San Francisco 29 24 .547
Arizona 26 29 .473
Colorado 23 31 .426 12

___

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 0

San Francisco 5, Miami 1

Washington 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 7

San Diego 6, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 8, Colorado 7

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings

Monday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Lee 0-1) at Miami (Cabrera 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at San Diego (Darvish 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-4), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.