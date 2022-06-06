All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|19
|.661
|_
|Atlanta
|28
|27
|.509
|8½
|Philadelphia
|25
|29
|.463
|11
|Miami
|22
|30
|.423
|13
|Washington
|21
|35
|.375
|16
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|23
|.589
|_
|St. Louis
|32
|23
|.582
|½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|28
|.462
|7
|Chicago
|23
|32
|.418
|9½
|Cincinnati
|18
|35
|.340
|13½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|35
|19
|.648
|_
|San Diego
|33
|21
|.611
|2
|San Francisco
|29
|24
|.547
|5½
|Arizona
|26
|29
|.473
|9½
|Colorado
|23
|31
|.426
|12
___
Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 0
San Francisco 5, Miami 1
Washington 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 7
San Diego 6, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 8, Colorado 7
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Lee 0-1) at Miami (Cabrera 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at San Diego (Darvish 4-3), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-4), 9:45 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.