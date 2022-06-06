Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/06 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 39 15 .722 _ _ 8-2 W-6 23-7 16-8
Toronto 31 22 .585 _ 8-2 L-1 18-10 13-12
Tampa Bay 31 23 .574 8 _ 5-5 L-2 18-13 13-10
Boston 27 27 .500 12 _ 6-4 W-4 13-14 14-13
Baltimore 23 33 .411 17 5 4-6 L-1 14-15 9-18
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 32 24 .571 _ _ 4-6 W-1 17-11 15-13
Cleveland 24 25 .490 ½ 6-4 W-1 11-8 13-17
Chicago 25 27 .481 5 1 4-6 W-2 11-13 14-14
Detroit 21 33 .389 10 6 5-5 L-3 15-15 6-18
Kansas City 17 35 .327 13 9 3-7 L-1 9-17 8-18
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 35 19 .648 _ _ 7-3 W-1 14-6 21-13
Los Angeles 27 28 .491 ½ 0-10 L-11 15-13 12-15
Texas 25 28 .472 5-5 L-1 13-16 12-12
Seattle 24 30 .444 11 3 6-4 W-1 12-10 12-20
Oakland 20 36 .357 16 8 1-9 L-6 7-23 13-13

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 37 19 .661 _ _ 8-2 W-2 19-8 18-11
Atlanta 28 27 .509 2 7-3 W-5 14-14 14-13
Philadelphia 25 29 .463 11 5-5 W-4 15-15 10-14
Miami 22 30 .423 13 4-6 L-1 12-14 10-16
Washington 21 35 .375 16 5-5 W-3 9-18 12-17
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 33 23 .589 _ _ 4-6 L-3 15-9 18-14
St. Louis 32 23 .582 ½ _ 7-3 W-2 16-11 16-12
Pittsburgh 24 28 .462 7 7-3 W-2 13-15 11-13
Chicago 23 32 .418 7 4-6 L-2 11-20 12-12
Cincinnati 18 35 .340 13½ 11 5-5 L-3 10-15 8-20
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 35 19 .648 _ _ 5-5 L-2 17-10 18-9
San Diego 33 21 .611 2 _ 5-5 W-3 13-10 20-11
San Francisco 29 24 .547 _ 5-5 W-1 13-11 16-13
Arizona 26 29 .473 4 3-7 L-2 14-16 12-13
Colorado 23 31 .426 12 3-7 L-4 16-16 7-15

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 8, Toronto 6

Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 5

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 7

Houston 7, Kansas City 4

Seattle 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Boston 5, Oakland 2

Monday's Games

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 3-4) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 2-6) at Houston (Verlander 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 6-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 0

San Francisco 5, Miami 1

Washington 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 7

San Diego 6, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 8, Colorado 7

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings

Monday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Lee 0-1) at Miami (Cabrera 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at San Diego (Darvish 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-4), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.