WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Atlanta
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Washington
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|New York
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|Indiana
|3
|10
|.231
|6½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Dallas
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Seattle
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Los Angeles
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Minnesota
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|Phoenix
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
___
Minnesota 84, New York 77
Atlanta 75, Indiana 66
Chicago 91, Washington 82
Phoenix 81, Los Angeles 74
Las Vegas 84, Dallas 78
Connecticut 93, Seattle 86
No games scheduled.
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled.