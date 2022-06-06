Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/06 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 3 .750
Chicago 7 3 .700 1
Atlanta 7 4 .636
Washington 7 5 .583 2
New York 3 8 .273
Indiana 3 10 .231
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 10 2 .833
Dallas 6 5 .545
Seattle 5 5 .500 4
Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5
Minnesota 3 8 .273
Phoenix 3 8 .273

___

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 84, New York 77

Atlanta 75, Indiana 66

Chicago 91, Washington 82

Phoenix 81, Los Angeles 74

Las Vegas 84, Dallas 78

Connecticut 93, Seattle 86

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.