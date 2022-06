Monday At Nottingham Tennis Centre Nottingham, Great Britain Purse: $239,477 Surface: Grass NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3.