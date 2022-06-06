Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 6, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;84;76;Some brightening;86;75;SSW;5;80%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;109;84;Sunny and hot;110;85;NE;9;21%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;67;Breezy in the p.m.;91;68;W;14;46%;27%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Hazy sun and humid;79;64;Clouds and sun, nice;80;65;ENE;8;66%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain, breezy, cooler;64;52;Partly sunny;63;52;WSW;12;72%;44%;7

Anchorage, United States;A stray t-shower;71;54;A shower in the a.m.;64;53;SE;11;57%;61%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;101;72;Some sun, very hot;104;78;S;10;14%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and warmer;73;48;Mainly cloudy;85;66;SE;8;36%;4%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;77;61;A shower in places;70;61;S;5;85%;61%;1

Athens, Greece;Warm with some sun;93;71;Partly sunny;85;67;NNE;10;46%;8%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning rain;61;54;Mostly cloudy;65;55;NNW;8;82%;68%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;116;86;Clouds and sun, hot;113;83;NW;10;13%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers, mainly late;93;75;A stray shower;93;75;SSE;5;64%;48%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm or two;86;70;A p.m. t-storm;84;68;WSW;13;74%;81%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;81;A couple of t-storms;92;80;WSW;10;70%;91%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;77;67;Partly sunny;77;66;ENE;10;69%;12%;10

Beijing, China;Some sun, pleasant;82;61;Mostly cloudy;81;63;ESE;9;34%;73%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;84;67;Partly sunny;83;64;ESE;8;53%;57%;10

Berlin, Germany;A shower and t-storm;76;57;More clouds than sun;74;56;SW;9;46%;24%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;65;50;A thunderstorm;64;51;SE;6;81%;92%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;78;53;Sunny and pleasant;81;54;ENE;4;43%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;79;61;A shower and t-storm;81;62;NW;6;70%;99%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;65;53;A shower and t-storm;66;55;SW;6;74%;95%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;76;57;Partial sunshine;77;57;SE;8;45%;34%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;80;58;Variable cloudiness;84;60;NW;6;43%;29%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;58;42;Mostly cloudy;59;42;N;7;82%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;A shower or two;81;63;ESE;9;42%;74%;9

Busan, South Korea;A shower and t-storm;79;61;A couple of showers;72;59;N;12;62%;85%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;95;77;Warm, turning breezy;96;77;N;10;27%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;Sunny, nice and warm;79;58;ENE;6;37%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;84;65;A t-storm around;82;67;SSE;5;63%;56%;12

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;97;83;A p.m. t-storm;98;82;WNW;11;67%;89%;8

Chicago, United States;A shower and t-storm;72;56;Nice with some sun;66;60;ESE;10;63%;29%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower and t-storm;86;78;A p.m. t-storm;86;78;SW;12;79%;94%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;64;53;Periods of rain;63;52;SW;12;74%;93%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;84;76;Mostly sunny;83;75;W;11;77%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Breezy and hot;97;75;Hot;96;74;SSE;14;50%;7%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;82;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;72;SSE;13;59%;27%;8

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;111;86;Hazy and hot;110;87;WSW;12;24%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sunshine;79;55;Partly sunny;80;55;N;9;43%;44%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;93;81;A t-storm in spots;93;81;S;11;71%;55%;6

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;87;74;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;S;5;66%;36%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;58;46;Some sun, fog early;63;53;ESE;9;75%;93%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;90;65;Plenty of sun;91;67;NNE;9;21%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and warm;81;67;Mostly sunny, warm;85;69;W;10;54%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;86;78;A shower and t-storm;87;78;E;6;82%;99%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;66;50;Clouds and sun;63;44;SSE;9;66%;13%;5

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;87;75;Cloudy with t-storms;81;73;ESE;7;86%;100%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;62;45;Partly sunny;63;52;SE;7;56%;22%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;95;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;SW;8;70%;56%;6

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;88;78;A couple of t-storms;88;76;E;8;81%;99%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;Periods of sun, nice;86;73;ENE;12;57%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, warm;100;80;A p.m. t-storm;100;79;WNW;14;41%;73%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;109;80;Hot, turning breezy;108;81;NNE;10;15%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Variable clouds;75;63;A shower in the a.m.;77;63;NNE;10;66%;70%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;86;74;A t-storm or two;90;75;ESE;8;76%;86%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;98;84;Breezy in the p.m.;92;84;N;13;48%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;63;41;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;SE;6;42%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;86;66;Partly sunny;85;67;NNE;7;13%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, windy;91;81;Increasingly windy;92;82;WSW;17;58%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A few showers, humid;81;68;A stray t-shower;84;69;NW;6;65%;64%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;104;88;Mostly sunny;104;86;NNW;10;20%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer;74;57;Partly sunny;75;63;SE;5;42%;2%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;89;80;Very windy;90;80;ENE;23;62%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunshine;92;70;Mostly sunny;93;69;SSW;6;45%;12%;8

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;96;85;Clouds and sun, warm;96;85;S;13;62%;14%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;NW;5;78%;57%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;58;31;Mostly sunny;58;25;NW;10;36%;2%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;SSW;6;72%;78%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;61;Decreasing clouds;66;59;SSW;7;73%;6%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;80;62;Breezy in the p.m.;80;63;NNW;12;54%;5%;11

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;64;52;Showers around;67;57;SSW;5;74%;88%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;79;61;Mostly sunny;80;62;S;8;53%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;82;70;Clearing;83;70;SSW;7;68%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;87;59;Warm with sunshine;91;63;NNE;6;37%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;89;81;High clouds;88;82;W;11;69%;5%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;83;75;Some sun;84;76;E;4;77%;66%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;88;81;A couple of t-storms;94;81;WNW;9;61%;88%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;51;45;Increasingly windy;51;45;WSW;16;75%;94%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;High clouds;82;57;A t-storm around;82;56;N;8;25%;55%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;77;A thunderstorm;85;76;WSW;9;77%;98%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;72;53;A shower and t-storm;75;56;SSE;7;59%;88%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;89;78;Brief a.m. showers;88;78;SSW;16;68%;98%;3

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;58;39;Fog in the morning;60;44;N;6;77%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;Pleasant and warmer;76;62;Cloudy, p.m. rain;77;60;SSW;9;56%;96%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;72;55;Partly sunny;72;55;NNE;11;36%;29%;7

Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;91;84;Sun and some clouds;91;84;W;8;74%;51%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;74;57;A stray t-shower;75;58;NNW;8;66%;67%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;Breezy in the p.m.;78;66;S;12;50%;89%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;88;68;A stray thunderstorm;91;68;W;9;51%;42%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and warmer;57;42;A little p.m. rain;63;47;NNW;6;56%;59%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers, not as warm;73;65;A shower;75;63;W;6;62%;95%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;71;54;Afternoon rain;66;54;N;7;64%;91%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;75;60;Breezy with rain;67;54;SSW;14;81%;100%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;Mostly sunny;85;77;ESE;8;70%;9%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;85;76;Showers and t-storms;85;76;W;4;85%;99%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Couple of t-storms;81;73;A thunderstorm;85;73;ESE;7;85%;92%;3

Paris, France;Variable clouds;70;58;A morning shower;71;57;WSW;10;64%;82%;9

Perth, Australia;Breezy this morning;64;48;Winds subsiding;68;53;ENE;15;57%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;81;WSW;10;63%;57%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;88;74;A t-storm around;89;75;NNE;8;73%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;96;72;A shower and t-storm;96;72;SSE;7;52%;93%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in places;75;59;A shower and t-storm;66;56;SSW;6;79%;96%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;74;53;Cloudy;67;53;ENE;5;63%;23%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;51;Periods of rain;66;53;S;8;73%;99%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;Plenty of sun;82;60;NW;7;67%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;80;73;A little a.m. rain;81;71;S;8;80%;89%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;57;48;Cloudy;58;45;WNW;10;66%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;68;57;A shower and t-storm;74;59;SE;6;67%;96%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;75;62;Partly sunny;81;64;WNW;7;66%;9%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;111;85;Sunny and hot;113;85;SE;8;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny and hot;95;62;Partly sunny and hot;92;61;SW;8;30%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;63;50;Plenty of sunshine;66;53;WNW;9;49%;2%;6

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;69;54;Breezy in the p.m.;68;57;WSW;15;56%;2%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;63;Showers and t-storms;76;63;ESE;7;81%;100%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;89;79;A t-storm in spots;88;78;E;14;67%;77%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy with t-storms;71;63;A shower and t-storm;72;64;SE;6;95%;99%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;82;62;Mostly cloudy;83;62;NE;10;15%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;61;36;Partly sunny;59;36;SSW;3;64%;3%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;89;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;ENE;4;74%;77%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;77;59;Partly sunny;79;58;NNW;9;54%;9%;11

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;63;47;Turning cloudy;71;56;SSE;6;63%;52%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Brief a.m. showers;77;57;Clouds and sun;74;54;ENE;6;50%;26%;8

Shanghai, China;Showers around;86;70;Mostly cloudy;81;66;NNE;9;61%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;89;79;A t-storm in spots;90;77;S;4;65%;64%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;72;54;Partly sunny, nice;79;52;SE;8;55%;3%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;87;79;Partly sunny;87;78;E;12;69%;56%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler;63;45;Periods of rain;62;48;SE;7;75%;97%;2

Sydney, Australia;Windy;66;50;Winds subsiding;61;46;W;16;52%;7%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;88;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;69;ESE;11;87%;99%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;61;48;Partly sunny;67;57;ESE;9;53%;71%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;95;70;Sunny and hot;96;72;ENE;7;18%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny and hot;93;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;65;NE;8;55%;61%;11

Tehran, Iran;Hot, becoming breezy;97;77;Turning cloudy;94;76;ENE;9;15%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;84;71;Mostly sunny, nice;83;72;N;10;56%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;93;68;Partly sunny and hot;94;70;ESE;6;48%;41%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;63;56;A couple of showers;62;56;N;16;99%;97%;3

Toronto, Canada;Winds subsiding;68;62;Rain and a t-storm;67;56;NNW;16;79%;86%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;89;74;Sunny and pleasant;88;74;E;3;46%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;93;68;Mostly sunny and hot;93;69;WNW;8;39%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Winds subsiding;72;46;Showers around;63;40;E;11;57%;86%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A morning shower;64;49;Turning out cloudy;70;56;SW;5;53%;89%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower in spots;78;58;A shower and t-storm;79;58;WNW;9;72%;99%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;Hot with a t-storm;92;77;W;7;64%;93%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;73;57;A shower and t-storm;73;58;SSW;7;63%;96%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Variable clouds;78;61;Variable clouds;79;61;NNW;6;54%;78%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;58;55;A little rain, windy;62;56;N;20;82%;98%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;86;76;A t-storm or two;88;77;SW;8;82%;99%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;95;64;Not as hot;87;63;NE;5;25%;6%;11

