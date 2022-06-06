Township mayor in central Taiwan doubles as garbage man during labor shortage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A township major in central Taiwan is temporarily doubling as a street cleaner as one-third of the township’s cleaning team has taken sick leave due to COVID-19.

The cleaning team of Changhua County’s Huatan Township has a staff of more than 40 workers, but more than 10 of them have contracted COVID-19, which along with some staff members taking vacations, has caused a serious labor shortage for the township garbage collection team, CNA reported.

Township mayor Gu Sheng-ming (顧勝敏) has rolled up his sleeves and found time to work as a temporary cleaner working with a garbage truck. Gu was spotted standing behind the truck, deftly taking garbage from residents, flinging it into the back of the truck.

As he was masked and wearing a hat and helmet, many residents could not recognize him. However, some residents recognized his voice and were surprised to see him. When they asked why he took it upon himself to take on garbage collection duties, he said smilingly, “Nothing can be done about it as many workers are confirmed cases.”

Gu said on Monday (June 6) in a media interview that garbage collectors are vulnerable to the virus due to the nature of their work and their heavy workload. Currently, there are nearly 20 workers absent due to infection.

To maintain the quality of the cleaning service, he said he had asked members of the township council to collect garbage for residents to avoid garbage pileups, per CNA.