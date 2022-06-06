Foodpanda Taiwan to charge platform fee of NT$3-5 per order from Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foodpanda users in many parts of Taiwan will have to pay an extra NT$3-5 (US$0.1 – 0.17) as a platform fee per order, depending on where they are at, starting from Tuesday (June 7).

Foodpanda Taiwan earlier notified all its members that the company will start to implement a platform fee policy from Tuesday, charging an extra NT$3-5 per order. The policy will first be implemented in Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, and Hsinchu City, United Daily reported.

According to media reports, the fees vary depending on where users are located. Users in Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung will pay an additional platform fee of NT$5 per order, while users in Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, and Hsinchu City will be charged an extra NT$3 per order.

The food delivery service said that the platform fee is necessary in order to pay for rising operational costs. However, the company will offer affected customers a 15% off coupon, a discount of up to NT$60 per order.

Taiwan is not the first country where Foodpanda has implemented the platform fee policy. The company has been charging a platform fee of S$0.29 and HK$2 per order in Singapore and Hong Kong, respectively, since November 2021.