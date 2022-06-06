Drunk Robots Finds New Partners and Increases the Prize Pool in $METAL

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach - 6 June 2022 - The epic and cool NFT game Drunk Robots has been fueled by the success of IDO and continues to find new friends in the crypto industry. The project team is working on improving the gameplay, expanding the community and significant and attractive changes in the economy of the p2e game.

The project community has exceeded 120 thousand active users, which is a huge success. All these players are immersed in the atmosphere of incredible adventures, mysterious opponents, heaps of booze, battles and valuable prizes.

More than 10k unique robots have many unique components and tools to make the player the best in the whole city of fallen machines. Players can upgrade 10 main stats, including weapons, hats, clothes, and other important components of winning and earning tokens.

In April, the project team went even further and announced four new collaborations. This time, the "robots" have partnered with well-known crypto projects that have thousands of fans: Avocado DAO, Skill Guilds, Infinity Force and Yield Guild Games SEA. Thanks to these announcements, the project has every chance to significantly expand the audience due to the growing involvement of the public and the interest of the audience from Southeast Asia.



Changes in tournament prizes for the best fighters of the city of fallen machines





The team also made significant changes to the economy. Now the pool of tokens that players could count on has been increased to 5 million for every three months. Players now need to be extra proficient in beating the crap out of their opponents, climbing to the very top of the table and earning a whopping 4,000 $METAL tokens on just one robot per month. It seems that many players will make this game their main source of income. And also from the second half of the new season, players need to crush the jaws of their opponents at least five times a 24 to get maximum profit.



About Drunk Robots

Drunk Robots - blew up the P2E and NFT space and became the most rock and roll and stylish project of the year. Become an iron brutal warrior and conquer the city of fallen machines for fun and lots of booze at https://drunk-robots.com.



#DrunkRobots