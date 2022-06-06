Taipei offering English services for foreigners with COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei on Sunday (June 5) began offering English language consulting services for foreigners who have tested positive for COVID.

That day, Taipei City Government announced that it has set up English services for foreigners in Taipei who contract COVID. It is providing both on-site and online services in English.

Taipei City Hospital Renai Branch will admit on-site visits and calls by foreigners in Taipei and provide medical consultations, diagnosis, and treatment on a case-by-case basis. The service started on Sunday and will be available from Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with assistance provided by one to two English-speaking volunteers.

The on-site services are being provided by service desk staff at the Renai Branch. Access to video consulting can be arranged by calling (02) 27093600 and dialing extension 3119.

When asked if there is an end date to the services, a Taipei City representative told Taiwan News that the services will be provided for "as long as it is needed."