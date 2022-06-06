Electric Surfboard Market [TOTAL SALES] 2022 Investment Opportunity and Product Developments 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Electric Surfboard Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Electric Surfboard Market is valued at approximately USD 78.50 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

An electric surfboard is a battery operated board designed for gliding over the water even without waves to achieve great speeds. Surfboard riding has experienced a boom at competitive and recreational levels along with an increasing number of participants and media attention which benefitted the Electric Surfboard market.

According to the research, more than 10,000 electric surfboards were sold in the year 2021. The increasing craze of water activities increases the demand for electric surfboards from rental agencies, pushing the sales of the market. The higher speed can be achieved without the need for waves is a major factor that will propel the electric surfboard market. Low battery life increases the risk for surfing users that hinders the market. The low manufacturing cost of electric surfboard increases sales which leads to increased profits and revenue that manufacturers can plow back to grow business. It is estimated that the Hydrofoil Surfboards segment dominates the market. Market Players investing in innovation to reach a new level of excellence. For instance, the electric Surfboard manufacturing company “AWAKE” launched Awake VINGA with riding time of upto 80 min with a maximum rider weight of 110 kg.

The key regions considered for the global Electric Surfboard market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. In terms of regional dominance, U.S. is the most important Electric Surfboard market. Besides U.S., China is projected to generate high demand for Electric Surfboard Market. The online sales channel upsurges the market demand over the forecast period. U.S. is estimated to be the prime manufacturer of the Electric Surfboard Market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Radinn AB

Lift Foils Limited

Awake

Fliteboard Pty. Ltd.

LAMPUGA GMBH

VeFoil

Onean

Efoilfly

Jetsurf

Mertex

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Standard Electric Surfboards

Hydrofoil Electric Surfboards

By Engine Capacity

Up to 10 kW Electric Surfboards

10-12 kW Electric Surfboards

Above 12 kW Electric Surfboards

By Body

Inflatable Electric Surfboards

Solid Electric Surfboards

By Sales Channel

Offline Sales of Electric Surfboards

Online Sales of Electric Surfboards

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Electric Surfboard Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

