Takaful Insurance Market [HOW TO GAIN] 2022 Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins and Forecast Research Report till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Takaful Insurance Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Takaful Insurance Market is valued at approximately USD 28.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.6 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Takaful Insurance is a form of Islamic insurance in which members pool their funds to protect each other against loss or injury. Takaful insurance is founded on sharia, or Islamic religious law, which describes how people are obligated to work together and protect one another. Takaful policies provide coverage for health, life, and other types of insurance.

Rise in demand for Takaful Insurance in Islamic countries, distribution of profits from investments among both participants, large number of benefits have driven the adoption of Takaful Insurance across the projected period. For Instance: In 2019, there were 336 general takaful operators operating around the world. The overall takaful assets were around 51 billion dollars in the same year, with Turkey having the fastest expanding markets. Also, unexploited potential of Takaful Insurance is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Takaful Insurance Market. However, lack of awareness and lack of uniformity in the market due to regional differences can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Takaful Insurance Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. GCC is the leading/significant region across the world. Rapid adoption of policies is driving the market growth in North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period due to rising demand in this region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co.

Allianz

AMAN Insurance

Islamic Insurance

Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad

Qatar Islamic Insurance

SALAMA Islamic Arab Insurance Co.

Syarikat Takaful Brunei Darussalam

Takaful International

Zurich Malaysia

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Distribution Channel:

Agents and Brokers

Banks

Direct Response

Others

By Type:

Family Takaful

General Takaful

By Application:

Personal

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Takaful Insurance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

