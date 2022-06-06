Tissue Paper Market 2022 : Size, Share, Demand, Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Tissue Paper Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Tissue Paper Market is valued approximately USD 74.79 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Tissue Paper is an extremely thin, almost translucent paper used for cleaning and hygiene purposes. The increasing spending on hygiene and sanitation, technological developments in the tissue manufacturing process and strategic initiatives taken by the market players such as expansion, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc. are some of the factors, which has led the adoption of Tissue Paper across the forecast period.

For Instance: in February 2021, Kruger Products L.P. and KP Tissue Inc. announced the opening of their Sherbrooke production plant for their TAD tissue machine, with a USD 240 million expansion investment. This development is part of the company’s strategy to grow its operations and provide tissue products to consumers across North America. In addition, in January 2020, Cartiere Carrara, announced the acquisition of Carind S.R.L. & CRC S.R.L. This acquisition was made in order for the globalization and brand expansion purposes. Also, with the increasing demand for recyclable and environment friendly sanitation products, the adoption & demand for Tissue Paper is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, impact of paper production on environment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Tissue Paper Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be domination region across the world as well as expected to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, improved living standards, fast industrialization, and globalization in emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tissue Paper Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Svenska Cellulosa AB

WEPA Group

Unicharm Corporation

The Procter & Gamble Company

CMPC Tissue SA

Hengan Group

Sofidel Group

Kimberly-Clark (KCWW)

Cascades Tissue Group

Kruger Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Facial Tissue

Paper Towel

Wipes

Bath & Toilet Tissue

Others

By Application:

Household

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Tissue Paper Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

