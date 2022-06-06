Food Preservatives Market 2022 : In depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Food Preservatives Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Food Preservatives Market to reach USD 3.44 billion by 2027.Global Food Preservatives Market is valued approximately at USD 2.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Food preservatives are used to prevent the growth of microorganisms and inhibit or delay food spoilage. These preservatives are used to preserve food products such as snacks, bakery products, confectionery and others. Rising trend of consuming ready-to-eat food products around the world is increasing the application of food preservatives.

Growing demand for processed food, rising consumption of perishable food products such as meat, poultry and seafood and increased penetration of organized retail sector are the factors fueling demand for food preservatives market. For instance, according to Statista, in Latin America, the market value of processed food and beverages preservatives was USD 270 million, which is expected to reach USD 300 million by 2021. Also, the global seafood market value was USD 159.31 billion in 2019 which is expected to increase to USD 194 billion by 2027. Furthermore, higher cost of natural preservatives and rising consumer awareness for side effects of synthetic preservatives may hamper the growth during forecast period. However, growing preference for fresh food and rising willingness to pay premium prices are expected to fuel the demand for food preservatives market in the coming years.

North America is leading the world market among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, due to increased consumption of processed meat and well-established bakery stores. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace during forecast years, owing to rising population and growing preference for ready-to-eat food products in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill, Incorporated.

Kerry Inc.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Basel

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

DuPont

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Danisco A/S

Univar Inc.

Brenntag Solutions Group, Inc.

Tate & Lyle.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Natural

Synthetic

By Function:

Anti-microbial

Anti-oxidant

Others

By Application:

Meat & Poultry Products

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Beverages

Snacks

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Food Preservatives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

