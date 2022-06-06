Livestock Monitoring Market 2022 : In depth Research Studies on Products, Countries, Companies and Industry Segmentation by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Livestock Monitoring Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Livestock Monitoring Market to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2027.Global Livestock Monitoring Market is valued approximately at USD 1.28 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Livestock monitoring uses IoT-enabled devices for tracking and monitoring the health of livestock, most commonly cattle. The global Livestock Monitoring market is being driven by growing focus on livestock monitoring and disease and increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI by dairy farmers’ detection.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/livestock-monitoring-market/QI037

Furthermore, the rise in number of dairy farms and cattle population and increasing adoption of livestock monitoring technology in developing countries will provide new opportunities for the global Livestock Monitoring industry. For instance, National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO), survey in year 2018, showed that over more than 23% of the total agricultural households along with farmers having less than 0.01 hectare land as reported livestock as the principal source of their income. According to the department of animal husbandry and dairying, as per the census of 19th Livestock, there were around 88 million in-milk animals of which records are not available as per annual basis. The records for those breeding stage, productivity, vaccination, and treatment are also not properly maintained by the State Animal Husbandry Departments. As a result increase in livestock monitoring and disease will serve as a catalyst for the Livestock Monitoring industry in the future. However, high cost associated with livestock monitoring solutions and limited skillsets and technology understanding among farmers may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global Livestock Monitoring Market. The rising population in the region’s developing countries such as India, China is increasing the demand of livestock product making Asia Pacific the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to the rising penetration of IoT in the animal monitoring application region.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/livestock-monitoring-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

GEA group aktiengesellschaft

Delaval

Afimilk Ltd

Nedap NV

Boumatic, LLC.

Merck & co., Inc. (Merck animal health)

Dairymaster Ltd

Lely International NV

Fancom BV (subsidiary of ctb international corp.)

Fullwood Packo Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering :

Hardware

Software

Services

By Farm Size:

Small farms

Med sized farms

By Application:

Milk harvesting management

Breeding management

Feeding management

Heat stress management

Behaviour monitoring & control

Others

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/livestock-monitoring-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Livestock Monitoring Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/livestock-monitoring-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/livestock-monitoring-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/