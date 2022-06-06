Livestock Monitoring Market 2022 : In depth Research Studies on Products, Countries, Companies and Industry Segmentation by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Livestock Monitoring Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Livestock Monitoring Market to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2027.Global Livestock Monitoring Market is valued approximately at USD 1.28 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Livestock monitoring uses IoT-enabled devices for tracking and monitoring the health of livestock, most commonly cattle. The global Livestock Monitoring market is being driven by growing focus on livestock monitoring and disease and increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI by dairy farmers’ detection.
Furthermore, the rise in number of dairy farms and cattle population and increasing adoption of livestock monitoring technology in developing countries will provide new opportunities for the global Livestock Monitoring industry. For instance, National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO), survey in year 2018, showed that over more than 23% of the total agricultural households along with farmers having less than 0.01 hectare land as reported livestock as the principal source of their income. According to the department of animal husbandry and dairying, as per the census of 19th Livestock, there were around 88 million in-milk animals of which records are not available as per annual basis. The records for those breeding stage, productivity, vaccination, and treatment are also not properly maintained by the State Animal Husbandry Departments. As a result increase in livestock monitoring and disease will serve as a catalyst for the Livestock Monitoring industry in the future. However, high cost associated with livestock monitoring solutions and limited skillsets and technology understanding among farmers may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global Livestock Monitoring Market. The rising population in the region’s developing countries such as India, China is increasing the demand of livestock product making Asia Pacific the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to the rising penetration of IoT in the animal monitoring application region.
Major market player included in this report are:
GEA group aktiengesellschaft
Delaval
Afimilk Ltd
Nedap NV
Boumatic, LLC.
Merck & co., Inc. (Merck animal health)
Dairymaster Ltd
Lely International NV
Fancom BV (subsidiary of ctb international corp.)
Fullwood Packo Ltd
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Offering :
Hardware
Software
Services
By Farm Size:
Small farms
Med sized farms
By Application:
Milk harvesting management
Breeding management
Feeding management
Heat stress management
Behaviour monitoring & control
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Global Livestock Monitoring Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
