Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2022 SWOT Study, Sales Analysis, Technological Innovations and Competitive Landscape to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Horizontal Directional Drilling Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market to reach 12.85 billion by 2027.Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market is valued approximately USD 8.16 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) is a method which involves the installing of underground pipelines, cables and service conduit through trenchless methods. In addition, it drills accurately along the chosen bore path and back ream the required pipe by the use of directional drilling machine and associated attachments.

Rising usage in underground drains and also it offers high degree of accuracy compared to the conventional methods which is a driving factor for the growth of the market. In May 2021, American augers introduced a new European Electric drilling machine, which is environment-friendly. In June 2021, to increase the energy efficiency through carbon emissions portfolio, Baker Hughes Incorporate invested in Bio-methanation Technology.

Electrochaea technology provided renewable CO2 energy for low-quality grid, low-carbon dioxide (SNG), which contributed to a wide range of complex components, such as mobility and heating. Baker Hughes is anticipated to combine post-carbon dioxide capture technology with Electrochaea bio-methanation technology to develop and market an integrated carbon capture and utilization (CCU) solution.

Heavy investing in renewable resources to reduce carbon footprints and dependence on fossil fuels is hampering the growth of the market. However, government regulations regarding the extension of oil & gas exploration results in the growth of the market in forthcoming period.

The regional analysis of Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market is considered for the key regions such Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nabors Industries Ltd

The Toro Company

The Charles Machine Works, Inc

Vermeer Corporation

Herrenknecht AG

XCMG Company

Prime Drilling GmbH

American Augers

Ditch Witch

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Industrial within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Partss of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Conventional

Rotary Steerable System

By Parts:

Rigs

Pipes

Bits

Reamers

By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

By End-user:

Oil & Gas Extraction

Utility

Telecommunication

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoASIA PACIFIC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

