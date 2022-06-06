Fire-Resistant Cable Market 2022 Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Fire-Resistant Cable Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Fire-Resistant Cable Market to reach 2.17 billion by 2027.Global Fire-Resistant Cable Market is valued approximately USD 1.74 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Fire resistant cables are designed to maintain circuit integrity and continue to work for a specified period of time under defined conditions High demand for fire-resistant cables for fire safety & protection in various end-use industries and growth of construction industry has surged the demand for sustainable building materials is driving the growth of the market. The main function is to preserving the integrity of the environment during a fire incident, and improving the chances of escape and survival.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/fire-resistant-cable-market/QI037

In 2021, Jiangnan Group has installed four imported cross-linked cable production lines, including two production lines for 35kV ultra-high-speed medium-voltage crosslinked cables, one production line for 110kV PP cables and one production line for 110kV cross-linked cables and import two German concentric stranding machines in 2021. In November 2020, NKT Group has linked with the purpose of ensuring the efficient integration of energy into the Belgian, UK, and German power grids by entering into the service agreements with Elia, 50 Hertz, and Nemo.

Volatility in raw material prices and availability of cheap and inferior quality fire-resistant cable is hampering the growth of the market. However, increase in demand for fire-resistant cables for power generation and rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization, increasing awareness regarding fire safety accidents, and regulatory standards of fire safety will result in growth of the market in forth coming period.

The regional analysis of Global Fire-Resistant Cable Market is considered for the key regions such Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region has the dominating market across the globe. High demand from China, India, and ASEAN countries for fire-resistant cables has driven the market, which are experiencing substantial growth in the end-use industries. Key factors expected to propel industry expansion in the region are increasing population and rapid urbanization. Growing manufacturing, building & construction, and automotive & transportation industries, among others in several Asia Pacific countries are fuelling the demand for fire-resistant cables in the region.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/fire-resistant-cable-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Prysmian Group

Nexans S.A.

NKT Group

Leoni AG

LS Cable & System Limited

Jiangnan Group Limited

Tratos Limited

EL Sewedy Electric Company

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Tele-Fonika Kable SA.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Industrial within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product End-Use of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Insulation Material:

XLPE

PVC

EPR

LSZH

Others (includes silicone rubber (SiR), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), and polyethylene (PE))

By End-Use:

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Energy

Manufacturing

Others (includes data centres, electronics, and telecommunication)

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/fire-resistant-cable-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoASIA PACIFIC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Fire-Resistant Cable Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/fire-resistant-cable-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/fire-resistant-cable-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/