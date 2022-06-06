Remote Sensing Satellites Market 2022 Size, Share, Overall Study Report with Top Key Players  and Application 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Remote Sensing Satellites Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Remote Sensing Satellites Market to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2027. Global Remote Sensing Satellites Market is valued at approximately USD 13.8 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.4 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Remote sensing technology is used to collect data and analyze the physical features of the earth’s surface. It relies on reflected and emitted light from planes and satellites rather than physical touch with the surface under investigation.

The growing number of earth observation programmes undertaken by various space organizations is driving the market. For example, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) currently has thirteen earth observation satellites in orbit and aims to launch 10 more between 2020 and 2021. Following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries implemented tight quarantine measures. As a result, remote sensing technology has been adopted to monitor and control the spread of viruses as well as document environmental changes. For example, in June 2020, NASA, JAXA, and the European Space Agency (ESA) collaborated to develop a new earth observation dashboard that monitors changes in the environment and human lifestyle as a result of the COVID-19 virus. The dashboard combines many satellite records to make climate, agriculture, and economic activity changes easy to track. The growing use of smart city initiatives is paving the path for market expansion. Zoning and urban planning, infrastructure modelling, and security and law enforcement planning are all aided by the technology. To increase their market share, prominent industry players are pursuing inorganic development techniques such as acquisitions and mergers. For example, UrtheCast announced the purchase of Geosys Technology Holding LLC for USD 20 million in January 2019. The former company hopes to strengthen its market position in geo-analytics solutions for agriculture as a result of this purchase. Market participants are also concentrating on obtaining contracts from scientific and defense agencies for a variety of projects in order to increase their market share. General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc., for example, reported in February 2019 that it had secured contracts from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), an agency of the U.S. defense department for providing earth observation technologies. However, lack of awareness and interoperability issues may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Global Remote Sensing Satellites Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of key market players such as General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Esri and Raytheon Technologies Corporation in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing adoption of earth observation for infrastructure development applications such as mining, oil reserves etc. across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

DigitalGlobe

Esri

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Orbital Insight

Planet Labs Inc.

Beijing Xingpaiweiye Sports Goods Co. Ltd

Geo Sense

Satellite Imaging Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Active Remote Sensing

Passive Remote Sensing

By Application:

Agriculture & Living Resources

Military & Intelligence

Disaster Management

Infrastructure

Weather

Others

By Platform:

Satellite

Aerial Systems

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018-19

Base year – 2019-2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

