Antibody Drug Conjugate Market [REVENUE SOURCE] 2022 Analysis Covering Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market to reach USD 18.31 billion by 2027. Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market is valued approximately at USD 4.3 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Antibody-drug conjugates is a kind of biopharmaceutical drugs which is designed as a targeted therapy while treating cancer. The global Antibody Drug Conjugate market is being driven by growing geriatric population base and increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer.
Furthermore, the presence of Strong Product Pipeline and advancement of technology, will provide new opportunities for the global Antibody Drug Conjugate industry. For instance, According to Globocan, in year 2020, incidences of cancer reached at 19.3 million, and the estimated deaths by cancer were around 9.96 million. The incidence of cancer is anticipated to rise and reach 21.9 million by year 2025 and 24.6 million by year 2030. As a result, increased in incidence of cancer will necessitate the use of more Antibody Drug Conjugate in delivering the treatment, which will serve as a catalyst for the Antibody Drug Conjugate industry in the future. However, unstable raw material prices and rigorous regulations regarding quality standards, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market. Rising awareness about the current therapies, the presence of major players, and significant R&D expenditure makes the North America the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the rising cancer prevalence in the region coupled with increasing investment in R&D in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Pfizer, Inc.
Astrazeneca
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Astellas Pharma
Seagen, Inc.
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
ADC Therapeutics
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Cleavable Linker
Non-cleavable Linker
Linker less
By Application:
Blood Cancer
Multiple Myeloma
Breast Cancer
Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
