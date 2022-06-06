Global Breathalyzers Market 2022 Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share and Demand Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Global Breathalyzers Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Breathalyzers Market to reach USD 1.34 billion by 2027 Global Breathalyzers Market is valued at approximately USD 757.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A breathalyzer is a scientific instrument that measures the amount of alcohol in a person’s bloodstream. The breathalyzer works by examining a person’s breath to determine the amount of alcohol in his or her system. Fuel cell breathalyzer sensors are presently among the most popular breathalyzers in the market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/breathalyzers-market/QI037

The fuel cell breathalyzers works by oxidizing the alcohol in a breath sample and producing an electrical current, which the breathalyzer monitors to estimate the blood alcohol level (BAC). Fuel cell technology devices are also available in handheld devices, giving them an advantage over competing devices. When compared to conventional breathalyzers, the great accuracy and reliability of fuel cell technology-based breathalyzers is a crucial factor which fuels its demand over the estimated years. For example, a study published in March 2018 titled ‘Fuel-cell breathalyzer use for field research on alcohol intoxication: an independent psychometric evaluation’ found that portable fuel cell breathalyzers are reliable and valid instruments for research designs requiring quick alcohol intoxication estimations in large populations. In addition, manufacturers are focusing their efforts on improving the features of their existing breathalyzer devices by introducing revolutionary technologies, and new product launches in the sector will help drive the market forward. For example, Lifeloc Technologies Inc. announced the release of two fuel cell-based handheld breathalyzers, the LT7 and LX9, in July 2021. Similarly, in January 2020, OLYTHE has announced the launch of a predictive alcohol e-breathalyzer based on tiny infrared technology in 30 European nations. As a result, the aforementioned factors will contribute to the market’s growth. However, breath analyzers provide inaccurate results failing to distinguish alcohol from any other chemical compound which may impede the market growth over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of the Global Breathalyzers Market is segmented for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share due to stringent laws for mandatory alcohol testing , high consumption of alcohol and related beverages in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increased alcohol consumption, expanding research into breath analyzers’ medicinal applications, and the development of advanced breath analyzers across APAC.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/breathalyzers-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

BACtrack

Quest Diagnostics

Intoximeters, Inc.

Alcolizer Technology Pty Ltd

Lifeloc Technologies

Andatech Pty Ltd

AlcoPro

Bedfont Scientific Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Fuel Cell Technology

Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology

Infrared Spectroscopy

By Application:

Drug Abuse Detection

Alcohol Detection

Other Applications (Medical Applications etc.)

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/breathalyzers-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018-19

Base year – 2019-2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Breathalyzers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/breathalyzers-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/breathalyzers-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/