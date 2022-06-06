Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market 2022 Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global mobile unified communications and collaboration market to reach USD 121.6 billion by 2027. Global mobile unified communications and collaboration market is valued approximately at USD 22.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 27.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Unified communications and collaboration refer to collection of solutions which is implemented by the organization to ensure that their technology works together, securely and smoothly for near real – time collaboration. Mobile unified communications and collaboration deals with the integration of unified communications and collaboration solutions with the mobile devices which further adds to the mobility benefits with UC (unified communications) solutions.

The global mobile unified communications and collaboration market is being driven by increasing trend of BYOD and virtualization of workforce and rising demand for attaining competitive advantage among businesses. Furthermore, increasing social media demand for business practices provide new opportunities for the global mobile unified communications and collaboration industry. Also, there have been significant technological developments in the field which would create positive impact on the market growth. For instance, technological developments in communications such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC), Voice over Long – Term Evolution (VoLTE), etc. are enhancing the mobile unified communication and collaboration solutions. Introduction of WebRTC by WC3 has empowered the providers to offer rich communication experience to users. Such advancements and developments are likely to boost the market growth. However, growing security concerns may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global mobile unified communications and collaboration market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global mobile unified communications and collaboration market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as technological developments and advancements, early adoption of new technologies, well established IT infrastructure, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent

Avaya, Inc.

Siemens AG

NEC Corporation

Genband

Ericsson

Mitel (Aastra)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Conferencing

Unified Messaging

Voice Solution

Content and Collaboration

By Service:

Implementation and Integration

Training and Support

Consulting

Managed Services

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By User Type:

Enterprises

SMBs

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Public Sector

Telecom and IT

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

