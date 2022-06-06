Protective Coatings Market 2022 : Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Protective Coatings Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global protective coatings market to reach USD 18.7 billion by 2027. Global protective coatings market is valued approximately at USD 13.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 5.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Protective coatings refer to layer of a material which is applied to the surface of different material to inhibit or prevent corrosion. These coatings may be metallic or non – metallic and are applied using a range of methods and have many other purposes apart from corrosion prevention.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/protective-coatings-market/QI037

The global protective coatings market is being driven by growing demand from civil building & infrastructure industry and increasing need for efficient processes and longer life of equipment and devices. Furthermore, increasing demand for maintenance of existing substrates will provide new opportunities for the global protective coatings industry. In the construction sector (civil building and infrastructure), protective coatings are applied to different surfaces to enhance surface properties, including corrosion, appearance, scratch resistance and adhesion. With growth in the construction spending, the demand for protective coatings is expected to increase in the civil building and infrastructure sector. As per Statista, the global spending on the construction industry is projected to increase from USD 12 trillion in 2019 to approximately USD 14.8 trillion by 2025. This is likely to boost the market growth. However, high prices of raw materials and energy may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global protective coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global protective coatings market over the forecast period 2021-2027 and is expected to register the fastest growth rate. Factors such as increasing demand for protective coatings from end – users, rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries such as India and China, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/protective-coatings-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Akzonobel N.V. (Akzonobel)

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Jotun A/S

Hempel A/S

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Sika AG

Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.

Rpm International Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Solvent based

Water based

Powder coatings

Others

By Resin Type:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Alkyd

Zinc

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Offshore Structures/Oil&Gas – Exploration, Production & Transmission

Petrochemical – Refineries & Chemical Processing

Marine

Cargo Containers

Power Generation

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Civil Building & Infrastructure

Food & Beverages

Others

By Application:

Abrasion Resistance

Chemical Resistance

Fire Protection

Heat Resistance

Corrosion Resistance

Pipe Coatings

Tank Linings

Others

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/protective-coatings-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Protective Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/protective-coatings-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/protective-coatings-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/