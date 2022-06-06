Veterinary Services Market 2022 : Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Veterinary Services Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Veterinary Services Market to reach USD 143.5 billion by 2027. Global Veterinary Services Market is valued approximately USD 97.34 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Veterinary services are those that are provided to animals in order to prevent, diagnose, and cure illnesses and injuries. Both companion and agricultural animals can benefit from the services. Veterinary medications are readily available and can be used with or without the assistance of a veterinarian. The market is primarily driven by an increase in zoonotic and food-borne illnesses throughout the world.

Veterinary services are critical to the protection of animal health and welfare as well as the sanitary safety of international trade. It also contributes to the protection of public health and food safety. According to a report issued by the Organization for Animal Health (OIE), worldwide demand for animal source foods is increasing, with meat demand predicted to reach 445 million tonnes by 2050. The use of veterinary services in cattle is expected to accelerate as a result of a growing number of government programmes aimed at ensuring food security and biosecurity. The OIE, for example, is committed to food safety and has continuously issued guidelines to minimize potential biological hazards and dangers connected with on-farm inspections, pre-slaughter, pre-processing, and processing. Furthermore, a rising percentage of pet owners see their pets as vital members of the family, resulting in higher pet-care spending. Furthermore, Technology advancements and the adoption of new agricultural trends may reduce the usage of farm animals, which may stifle the market to some extent.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Veterinary Services market. In 2020, North America had the greatest revenue share of more than 42 percent. The primary causes for this significant development are definitive steps made by various government animal welfare groups aimed at improving general veterinarian services in the United States and Canada. In the United States, the growth of new animal education programmes, including non-traditional schools seeking accreditation, is expected to increase access to these services in the forecasting years, thereby broadening the scope for veterinary services adoption. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market in the forecasting years. The exponential rise is due to the increasing number of pets and livestock in the region’s developed and rising countries. Additionally, veterinary services contribute to poverty reduction, particularly among rural people in developing nations, by assisting in the maintenance of valuable livestock populations.

Major market player included in this report are:

Mars Inc.

Greencross Ltd.

National Veterinary Care Ltd.

Pets at Home Group PLC

CVS Group PLC

Ethos Veterinary Health

Addison Biological Laboratory

Armor Animal Health

PetIQ, LLC

Idexx laboratories

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Mode of Operation offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Production Animal:

Cattle

Poultry

Swine

Others

By Companion Animal:

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Veterinary Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

