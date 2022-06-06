Portable Electronics Market 2022 Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview by 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the portable electronics market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the portable electronics market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global portable electronics market is expected to grow approximately at USD 196.99 Billion by 2023, approx. 11.03% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

Introduction

Portable electronic devices are no longer treated as luxuries, but have become a necessity to people. Portable electronics are light in weight and come into smaller sizes which can easily be carried around. Portable electronics are basically hand held devices. There are various portable electronics which we use on daily basis, and the best example for the same is smartphones. Other portable electronics include personal digital assistants, laptops, media players, gaming consoles, media players, digital cameras, navigation systems, power banks, flash drives, healthcare devices and others.

Portability is a feature that has made electronics so easy to handle and carry around. Owing to continuous developments in the technology, portable electronics have integrated a greater number of functions into them apart from just playing the music and making calls. The smartphones today can surf internet and display multimedia files on the go. This is due to the continuous advancements in the technology.

Major factor driving the growth of portable electronics market is their portability feature which allows users to tackle all their work and play on the go. Major trend in the portable electronics devices is the enhanced audio and video capabilities, high performance processors and larger storage capacities packed into a smaller device. Portable devices are known to be light weight and hence are small in size. Mobile phones are the best examples of portable electronic devices which holds the largest market share for the portable electronics market and has been dominating the market. This is owing to the increasing smartphone users and growing smartphone applications. The portable electronic devices like media players, laptops and gaming consoles are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of portable electronics market includes Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), HP (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Eastman Kodak Company ((U.S.), Palm, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Global Portable Electronics Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the portable electronics market

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the Portable Electronics market based on porter’s five force analysis etc.

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World

> To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

> To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of product and end user

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the portable electronics market

Target Audience

> Technology Investors

> Technology Providers

> Research/Consultancy Firms

> Infrastructure Providers

> Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

> OEM Technology Solution Providers

Key Findings

> The global portable electronics market is expected to reach USD 196.99 Billion by 2023.

> By product, mobile handsets sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 9.04% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

> By end user, residential sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 7.72% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

> Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global portable electronics market followed by Asia Pacific region, while Europe ranks third in the portable electronics market.

Regional and Country Analysis of Portable Electronics Market Estimation and Forecast

Portable electronics market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Increasing demand for portable electronics and advancements in technology is driving the growth of portable electronics on global scale. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the global portable electronics market share followed by Asia Pacific which stands as the second biggest market due to heavy development whereas, Europe stands as third largest.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of the Europe

> Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

