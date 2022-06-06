Cloud Video Streaming Market 2022 Key Insights, Top Key Players, SWOT Analysis, and Regional Demand till 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Cloud Video Streaming market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Cloud Video Streaming market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global Cloud Video Streaming Market had been valued at USD 5.154 Billion in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 16.619 Billion by the end of the forecast period growing at 18.97% CAGR.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

Introduction

Cloud video streaming can be defined as video streaming or sharing of video using cloud technology. Streaming technology can be used for viewing live video, video on demand, video hosting and live playlist. In cloud video streaming, the video or audio content is streamed from cloud instead of downloading the video at the user device. Video streaming landscapes includes live video, live playlist, video on demand and video hosting. Live streaming has great impact on globalization as it is facilitating people to know other parts of the world. It is a whole new exposure to varied cultures, tradition, food, sport and many more. It is primarily impacting the entertainment industry owing to the busy life schedule, people are able to watch their favorite TV show, news, plays, speeches and sports. It has also empowered education industry by live streaming the lecture, distant education, math’s calculative methods and live show on cooking techniques. It also helps in holding meeting for business purpose that results into faster and better results for business operation.

The media players supporting cloud video streaming includes JW player, Adobe flash player and Adobe Air and iOS media player. JW player is the most frequently used media player for streaming video content. It is a multi-purpose video platform used for embedding video on web pages, for video-hosting and self-hosted web videos.

JW player is a dashboard used for managing video content, video players and strategy monetization. JW dashboard can be used to upload and manage video content, creation and customization of video players. The media player comprised of HTTP also known HLS technology it is a media streaming communication protocol that allow users to stream video from all operating systems such as iOS, windows and android. The HLS technology is capable of viewing the views connection speed and based on the speed offers them the best viewing experience. Users are able to stream both live and on demand video through this media player. The dynamic factors such as anywhere streaming technology, videos can be viewed on any platform and customization and integration control led to its adoption by more 15000 companies and is still growing.

Adobe flash player is used for streaming audio and video content. Adobe flash player is a multipurpose software. It is used in games, animations and graphical user interfaces that is embedded in web pages. Akamai Technologies Inc. announced that is going to adopt Adobe Flash FLV format for delivering live, real-time audio and video streaming. Adobe flash player and AIR is installed on more than 1 billion computers, smartphones and tablets due to its high quality video streaming technology.

iOS media players offers an extra ordinary media platform for streaming video content. It supports all video formats whether the file is in MKV format or MP4. Users can stream videos files larger than 4GB through their iPad and iPhone. There are few iOS media players that along with music and video streaming that displays the subtitles that are embedded or files such as srt, ssa, .ass etc. which are downloaded separately.

By service the market is segmented into professional service and managed service. Media services associated with cloud video streaming is based on REST APIs that offers secure upload, store, encode, and package video or audio content. The stored video content on cloud can be streamed through on-demand and live streaming and is delivered to various clients that includes TV, PC, tablets and mobile devices.

Professional service associated with cloud platforms includes selection, deployment and continuous ongoing management of cloud resources. Professional service companies possess an expertise solution and knowledge of tools and process that makes users workflows seamless and high performing. These companies are highly experienced and projects a detailed focus while offering services to small and mid-sized business. They provide a complete risk management solution and possess knowledge regarding cutting edge security features and implements them across different range of business environments.

Key Players

The key players of cloud video streaming market International Business Machine (U.S.), Aframe, Amazon Web Services (U.S.) , Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Encoding.com (U.S.), Forbidden Technologies PLC (U.K), Havision (U.S.), Akamai Technologies, INC (U.S.), Sorenson Media (U.S.), Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.)and others.

Global Cloud Video Streaming Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next ten years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global Cloud Video Streaming Market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

> Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified

> Regional and country specific demand and forecast for Cloud Video Streaming Market were studied

> Key segments covered in the report are: components, streaming type, cloud deployment and vertical.

> Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

> For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications were identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

> Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

> Investors and consultants

> System Integrators

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

> Technology solution providers

Key Findings

> The global cloud video streaming market is expected to reach USD 16.619 Billion by 2023.

> By Component segment, Media Players in Cloud Video Streaming accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~19.10% CAGR during forecast period.

> By Streaming Type segment, Video on Demand sub segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 19.95%CAGR by the end of forecast period.

> By Cloud Deployment segment, Public Cloud sub segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 19.05%CAGR by the end of forecast period

> By Vertical segment, Media & Entertainment sub segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 19.54%CAGR by the end of forecast period

> Geographically, North America region has been projected to have the largest market share in global Cloud Video Streaming market followed by Europe region,

Regional and Country Analysis of Cloud Video Streaming Market Estimation and Forecast

The regional analysis of Cloud Video Streaming market is being studied for region such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is the leading player in the cloud video streaming market owing to the presence of major market players in the region. The cloud based services is adopted by both small and medium enterprises. The factors contributing towards the growth of cloud services in the region is collaboration between government and network companies, institutional partners and large scale investment by enterprises towards outsourcing video streaming solutions and services.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

> Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

