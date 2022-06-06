Thermal Paper Market 2022 Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, and Comprehensive Research till 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the thermal paper market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the thermal paper market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global thermal paper market was valued at USD 3,212.7 million in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 4,391.0 million by the end of the forecast period growing at 4.66% CAGR.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

Introduction

Thermal Paper is manufactured with specialty coating with enables inkless printing. This coating blackens when exposed to heat, and in turn transfers the image on the paper. The paper has applications across gaming, lottery, retail, e-commerce, packaging & labelling, and others. The market is driven by various factors such as increasing consumption of processed and packaged foods, growth in pharmaceutical industry, and increase in the number of ATMs. However the market growth is hampered by fluctuating supply & prices of raw materials, and non-availability of skilled labor.

The global thermal paper market has been segmented based on technology, and application. Based on technology, the market has been segmented as direct thermal, thermal transfer, and others. The study indicates, direct thermal accounted for the largest market share. In direct thermal technology, no ribbon is used in printing. It creates the image directly on the printed material. Direct thermal printing uses chemically treated, heat-sensitive media that turns black when it passes under the thermal print head. Thermal Transfer is expected to be fastest growing capacity type in the market. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as, POS, lottery & gaming, labels & tags, and others. The study indicates, POS segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to be fastest growing product in the market. POS (Point of Sale) application includes receipts and tags at the retails stores, online purchases, and ATMs. The paper is generally compatible with most transaction-style printers and cash registers, and multiple rolls come in a pack. POS paper ensures customers get a clear, legible, smudge-free receipt each time. The thermal paper for receipts come in various dimensions to suit the end-use.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Thermal Paper include Appvion, Inc., Oji Paper (Thailand) Ltd., Koehler Paper Group, Ricoh Company, Jujo Thermal Ltd., Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd., Hansol, and Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA), Inc.

Objective of Global Thermal Paper Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022

> Region-level demand analysis and forecast of the study market

> Study of the effect of exogenous & endogenous factors viz. demographic, economics, and political factors, which affect the global thermal paper market

> Porter’s five forces market analysis to determine competitive scenario

> Segment and sub-segment level analysis of the market over the historical as well as forecast period

> Identification of key factors instrumental in the changing market scenario, such as tapping new market opportunities, and gaining competitive edge

Target Audience

> Supplier companies

> End Users

> Consultants And Investment Bankers

> Research Institute / Education Institute

Key Findings

> The global Thermal Paper market is expected to reach USD 4,391.0 million by 2023.

> By technology, direct thermal segment in thermal paper market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~4.89% CAGR during forecast period.

> By application, POS segment in thermal paper market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~4.93% CAGR during forecast period.

> Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share in global thermal paper market followed by Europe.

Regional and Country Analysis of global Thermal Paper market estimation and forecast

The global Thermal Paper market is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period. North America region dominates the global thermal paper market. The region has witnessed increased demand of thermal paper, from POS application, mainly due to the high internet penetration in countries such as U.S. and Canada. The POS applications demand thermal paper for receipts, acknowledgements, and bills. The U.S. is the major market in North America. The country houses one of the biggest international retail chains such as Walmart and Amazon. This makes it an important market for thermal paper.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. The region is regarded as one of the fastest growing regions, in terms of retail sales both from stationary and online format. With increasing disposable income and changing consumer preferences, there has been an inclination towards purchasing from online platforms, especially the international ones such as Amazon.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o South America

o Middle East & Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

