Backoffice Workforce Management Market 2022 Analysis By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecast Report till 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the backoffice workforce management market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the backoffice workforce management market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global backoffice workforce management market had been valued at USD 2.03 Billion in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 4.57 Billion by the end of the forecast period growing at 11.61% CAGR.

The digital economy affects the world’s trajectory and the societal well-being of common citizens. In addition, it influences everything from resource assignment to income allocation and economic growth. The adoption of the Internet of Things is pushing significant market growth. Additionally, in 5-10 years, the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, and augmented reality can illustrate around 27% of ICT spending. Consumer demand for access to content and products at any time and from any location is propelling the ICT market forward. The ICT sector is lucrative for vendors since it has about 7 billion mobile subscribers and 3 billion Internet, users.

Back-office workforce management can be defined as the process or software that is essential for smooth and productive business operation of enterprise. The most efficient work-force management solution come from self-service modules that boost employees to put forth their own schedule preferences and to manage time off and change shifts, as required. Back-Office work force management solution offers a dynamic platform to enterprise to manage their work an assign service service level to each task. Workforce management solutions are very powerful and effective only if the inputs and outputs are accurate and applied on timely basis. Also the back-office workforce management solutions consists of two central components. First component comprise of anticipating volume of application and second component is to apply these prediction or expectation to create optimal work schedules.

By deployment segment the backoffice workforce management data is segmented as cloud and on-premise deployment. Evolution of cloud technology has modernize this kind of process and extend the accessibility of these services for small business as well. Enterprises are moving their back-office operation to cloud owing to its minimal cost and better security capabilities. Cloud services implementation enable enterprises to embrace best practices and organization adopting cloud services are on the leading edge. On-premise solution workforce management solution offer easy forecast, staffing solutions and scheduling requirements across all customer that of inbound, outbound and back office resources.

Back-Office work comprise of forecasting, scheduling, intra-day management, expection planning, performance analysis, multi-channel effencies and others. Moreover the employee’s enagaed in back-office work usually performs manual and routine work that does not involve direct contact with customers. These tasks need to be perform on regular basis and therefore require efficient and accurate back-office solution.The back-office workforce management system consists of flexible tools that support any scheduling environment starting from a back office staffed to full-time employees. These above factors boost the essentiality of back-office work force management solution in industry vertical such as retail, finance, healthcare, government and others.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

