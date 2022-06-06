Agriculture Drone Market 2022-2030 Size, Share Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future | (CAGR) of 22.5%

The global agriculture drones market size was US$ 1.07 billion in 2021. The global agriculture drones market size is forecast to reach US$ 6.89 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Agriculture drones use spray drones to enhance crop production, crop monitoring, and operations efficiency in agriculture. Furthermore, drone sensors and digital imaging capabilities will provide farmers with an improved picture of their fields. In addition, abrupt climate change is creating new layers of complexity in the agriculture industry, which spurs the need for advanced solutions such as agricultural drones to boost crop yields and firm efficiency. Additionally, the aerial view obtained by drone farming provides a set of instructions that farmers use to identify problems such as soil variation, irrigation problems, and fungal infestations.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The agriculture drones market share is forecast to grow significantly due to an increase in venture funding for drone applications in agriculture.

The adoption of precision farming solutions is driving the global market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for cost reduction due to human error is forecast to drive the global agricultural drones market.

Government regulations pertaining to drones may slow down the overall market growth.

A surge in automation in agriculture and farming presents a number of opportunities for drone applications. Moreover, exemptions by U.S. federal agencies in the agriculture sector provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the agriculture drones market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the morale of farmers worldwide. In the midst of a month-long slump in food crop prices, farmers have lowered their expectations for the use of agricultural drones. The decline is due to the lockdown adversely affecting transportation systems and the loss of income resulting. Despite this, drone sales have gained momentum since the economies have returned to normal despite COVID-19. For enhancing agriculture productivity, several agritech companies have developed innovative models that make use of wireless platforms, such as drone technology, to enable real-time decision making with respect to yield monitoring, crop health monitoring, field mapping, irrigation scheduling, harvesting management, etc.

Regional Insights

North America accounts for the largest share of the global market for agriculture drones. In this region, the adoption of sustainable farming solutions will propel the industry for agriculture drones. Additionally, the presence of leading vendors paired with advanced technological solutions in North America is forecast to boost the growth of the agriculture drones market in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global agriculture drones market are:

AeroVironment, Incorporated

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Incorporated

America Robotics

Israel Aerospace Industries

Microdrones

Parrot Drones

PrecisionHawk

Trimble Incorporated

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global agriculture drones market segmentation focuses on Offering, Component, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

Hardware

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid Wing

Software

Segmentation based on Component

Cameras

Batteries

Navigation Systems

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Precision Agriculture

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Irrigation

Precision Fish Farming

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

