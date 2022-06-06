Subscription E-Commerce Market 2022-2030 Size, Share Covering, Growth, s and Upcoming Opportunities | (CAGR) of more than 75%

United States – The global subscription e-commerce market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 75% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

A subscription box or subscription-based business model refers to a continuous supply of products as a type of distribution and marketing strategy. This company aims to meet the needs of a wide range of customers and match their specific specifications with its portfolio and is forecast to continue growing by double-digits for a few more years. In addition, there are probably 400 to 600 different types of subscription boxes available within the United States and more overseas. Their goal is to offer consumers an easy, customized, and affordable way to purchase their products based on their preferences.

Factors Affecting

The constant growth of the world’s population, combined with a simultaneous increase in disposable income and the changing lifestyle of its young people, is expected to lead to a drop-in demand for subscription-based services in the years to come.

In the subscription e-commerce market, high churn rates, a high cancellation rate, and a lack of awareness among the developing nations are significant obstacles to growth. Furthermore, overbuying issues, privacy and security concerns, unclear value, and unclear return policies hinder the market’s growth.

Increasing startups have emerged that offer feminine products and cosmetics, along with jewelry and accessories, which has led to a substantial boost in the market.

Regional Overview

Globally, North America dominates subscription e-commerce. Due to the numerous subscription-based companies in North America and the awareness of subscription-based services in developed countries like the United States, the regional market is growing rapidly.

A primary factor driving market growth is the widespread adoption of subscription-based services in the United States. In addition, several emerging players have established themselves in the industry. Globalization also influences the growth of the market due to changes in lifestyle and busy schedules.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies in the global subscription e-commerce market are:

Dollar Shave Club, Inc. (U.S.)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Personalized Beauty Discovery, Inc. (Ipsy) (U.S.)

Hello Fresh (Germany)

Edgewell Personal Care and Harry’s, Inc. (U.S.)

PetSmart, Inc. (U.S.)

Netflix (U.S.)

Flintobox (India)

Nature Delivered Ltd (Graze) (U.K.)

The Walt Disney Company (U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global subscription e-commerce market segmentation focuses on Applications, End-Users, Payment Mode, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Beauty and Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Clothing and Fashion

Entertainment

Health and Fitness

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Women

Men

Kids

Segmentation based on Payment Mode

Online Mode

Offline Mode

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

