Sugar Substitute Market 2022-2030 Size, Share Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period | (CAGR) of 4.8%

United States – The sugar substitute market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Sugar is a widely used carbohydrate that adds a sweet flavor to the food through its soluble properties. However, the excess consumption of sugar can be harmful to the body. The consumption of sugar can give birth to various diseases like obesity, dental problems, metabolic disease, etc. This factor is negatively impacting the demand for sugar and increasing the demand for substitutes to add flavor. Sugar substitutes or low-calorie sugar are widely adopted food additive that maintains sweet taste along with hygiene.

The sugar substitutes are derived from the process of sugar hydrogenation, plant extracts, and chemical synthesis. Few examples of artificial sugar sweeteners are aspartame, sucralose, neotame, acesulfame potassium, saccharine.

Top Impacting Factors

Sugar plays a significant role in the food intake of people. However, excessive consumption of sugar through food and beverages impacts the glycemic response. It can generate several health disorders in the body. The growing awareness about the ill effects of sugar is declining the demand for sugar. Moreover, health & fitness concerns, metabolic diseases, dental health problems, heart diseases and hypertension, obesity issues, and rising diabetes cases would boost the demand for artificial sugar sweeteners.

Apart from that, growing demand for artificial sweeteners in bakery products & beverages, growing commercial use, rise in disposable income, and government initiatives will boost the growth of the global sugar substitute market.

However, the expensive cost of sugar substitutes, complex flavor, and government restrictions on ingredients is expected to hinder the market growth.

Artificial sugar substitutes are highly adopted in the households and food and beverage sector. Other than that, the product has application in the production of hard candy, chocolate, baked products, chewing gums, ice creams, pudding, and others. Thus, the developing applications of sugar substitutes are expected to prompt the growth of the overall market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 has widely impacted the global sugar substitute market, owing to the disruption in the global supply chain. The production activities related to artificial sugar were all halted during the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific region is expected to pay a maximum contribution to the growth of the global sugar substitute market during the forecast period. Moreover, regional consumption of sugar substitutes is forecast to witness a surge. Consumers are improving health and fitness standards by concentrating on low calorie and sugar intake. This, collectively, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global sugar substitutes market.

Segmentation based on

Product Type

Aspartame

Sucralose

Neotame

Acesulfame K

Saccharine

Advantame

Stevia

Origin

Natural

Conventional

Application

Food

Beverages

Others

Distribution Channel

Offline Stores

Online Stores

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Market Players

Cargill Incorporated (United States)

Tate & Lyle PLC (United Kingdom)

Archer Daniels Midland Company

JK Sucralose Inc. (United States)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Ingredion Inc. (United States)

Roquette (France)

AjinomotoCo.(Japan)

PureCircle(United States)

NutraSweet Company(United States)

DuPont De Numerous. (United States)

Other prominent players

