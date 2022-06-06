South Korean business world gifts Taiwan 5,000 rapid COVID test kits

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Federation of Korean Industries (FDI) has donated 5,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits to Taiwan in a show of support.

The aid was presented to the Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association (CIECA) in Taiwan at a ceremony on Monday (June 6) by Representative Chung Byung-won (鄭炳元) of the Korean Mission in Taipei, the de facto embassy in the absence of diplomatic ties.

This marks the third time FDI has pledged aid to Taiwan. The South Korean business community donated NT$200,000 (US$5.87 million) to the country in 1999 for the Jiji earthquake relief, and NT$300,000 in 2009 after the deadly Typhoon Morakot hit.

Chung said the assistance may not be a lot, but it demonstrated how industries in South Korea are keen to give a helping hand to Taiwan and wish to bring the two countries closer, wrote Liberty Times.

Bilateral trade registered US$50.76 billion in 2021, posting a 42% rise yearly, rendering South Korea the fifth-largest trade partner of Taiwan. CIECA and FKI have alternately held annual meetings since 1968 to promote economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, according to CIECA.