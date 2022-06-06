Alexa
Highlights from the queen's Platinum Jubilee in photos

By Associated Press
2022/06/06 14:56
Prince Charles, from left, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Londo...
Troops march on Horseguards Parade during The Trooping of the Color in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mar...
People pack the Mall as the British Royal family come onto the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, ...
Crowds in Parliament Square take photographs of the Jubilee flypast as it passes over London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of cele...
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and...
The Red Arrows make a flypast after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mar...
A Platinum Jubilee beacon is lit on Lyle Hill, Greenock, Scotland, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 t...
A woman holds a cutout picture of Queen Elizabeth II outside St Paul's Cathedral, while waiting to watch the arrivals for a service of thanksgiving fo...
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a reading at the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations mar...
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the...
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London,...
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London Friday...
Royal fans gather on the Mall near Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022 ahead of the Platinum Jubilee concert, on the third of four days o...
In this undated photo provided by Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal / BBC Studios / Heyday Films on Saturday, June 4, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II and Paddi...
Queen guitarist Brian May performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on t...
Crowds on the Mall watch the Platinum Jubilee concert, taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four...
Prince George, right, and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2...
Crowds watch the Platinum Jubilee concert, taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of cel...
An image of Queen Elizabeth II is projected onto Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, Lon...
Alicia Keys performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four d...
Drones make the shape of the Union flag above the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, ...
Diana Ross performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four da...
People pose for a photo during a public street party in central London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Plat...
The Gold State Coach approaches The Mall during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of ...
Prince Charles and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four day...
People parade during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations ...
People make their way down The Mall towards Buckingham Palace to cheer for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of...
From left: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate,...
People react as Queen Elizabeth II appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebration...
Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of fou...

LONDON (AP) — Spectacular military parades, street parties up and down the country, drone and light shows at Buckingham Palace, and a surprising starring turn from Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear: Britain’s four-day Platinum Jubilee extravaganza has been one long party demonstrating the extraordinary popularity of the monarch after 70 years on the throne.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch only made three brief appearances during the long holiday weekend dedicated to marking her service. But the absence of the leading lady didn’t dampen the nation’s party atmosphere, with millions turning out for patriotic street shindigs, barbecues and picnics in their cities and villages.

The four days of celebrations were bookended by two Buckingham Palace balcony appearances by the 96-year-old queen — one on Thursday as festivities kicked off, and the other on Sunday at the finale of a massive street pageant.

Crowds erupted into three cheers as the queen waved and smiled on the balcony along with other working royals after the traditional Trooping the Color military parade on the first day.

She then attended a special beacon-lighting ceremony at Windsor Castle that night, but the brief appearances left her tired. She missed a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral the next day.

The queen, who has curtailed her public appearances in recent months due to problems moving around, also skipped the prestigious Epsom Derby horse race and a pop concert staged outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

She did, however, delight the country when she starred with a computer-animated Paddington Bear in a comedy sketch played at the start of the concert. The video showed the queen sharing a chaotic afternoon tea with the furry character — and revealing that she stored marmalade sandwiches in her famous black handbag.

The concert, headlined by Diana Ross, the rock band Queen and others, thrilled a crowd of 22,000 with drones flying over the palace that created a giant corgi and teapot in the sky.

Crowds of tens of thousands packed the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace for the climax of the festivities, which saw a huge, colorful pageant parade through central London Sunday,

The gold state coach, which transported the queen to her coronation in 1953, led the procession. A hologram of Elizabeth as she looked 69 years ago was shown at the coach’s windows, a poignant reminder of how young she was when she acceded to the throne.

That was followed by 6,000 performers who told the story of the queen’s life along with a parade of vintage cars, double-decker buses, a giant moving wedding cake and huge puppets.

Crowds sang “God Save The Queen” and the queen made her second palace balcony appearance, flanked only by those in the immediate line of succession and two future queen consorts.

It was a closing image that prepared the nation for the future of the monarchy.