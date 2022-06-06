Alexa
China says Canadian military jets increased reconnaissance, provocations

By REUTERS
2022/06/06 15:54
A Canadian F-18 Hornet take off from the Italian-American NATO air base of Aviano in this October 12, 1998 file photo. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Files

China's defence ministry said on Monday Canadian military jets have stepped up reconnaissance and provocations against China, endangering the Asian country's national security.

The ministry said it opposes Canada's provocative actions.

Wu Qian, spokesman at the Chinese defence ministry, said the Chinese military took reasonable measures to deal with Canada's actions and have made 'solemn representations' via diplomatic channels.

Canada's military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths.