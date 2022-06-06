Taiwan Army buys 50 short-range UAVs to improve joint battalions' reconnaissance capabilities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Army has purchased 50 sets of tactical short-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in order to strengthen the reconnaissance capabilities of the military’s joint battalions, the Army Command said on Monday (June 6).

The Army prepared a budget of NT$779.98 million (US$26.5 million) from 2020 to 2023 to buy 14 of the rotor-wing UAVs this year and 36 sets next year, CNA reported. The drones will also improve the joint battalions’ early warning capabilities and combat response time, the Army Command said.

The command said the National Chung Shang Institute for Science and Technology (NCSIST) completed system integration of the UAV last year and is currently performing functional and performance tests. Delivery of the drones is expected to begin in the second half of this year.

The command added that the designated pilots have obtained UAV operation licenses through NCSIST’s drone training center. After UAV teams are established, the obtained information can be used at all levels to improve the transparency of the battlefield, it said.