Taiwan reports 52,992 local COVID cases, 151 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 52,992 local COVID cases on Monday (June 6), a decrease of 14% from the previous day.

Chou Ji-haw (周志浩), head of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, also confirmed 31 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 2,457,881. The 151 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 3,090.

Local cases

The local cases include 24,867 males, 28,109 females, and 16 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the most cases with 7,703, followed by 7,506 in Kaohsiung City, 7,037 in Taichung City, 5,162 in Taoyuan City, 4,426 in Tainan City, 3,765 in Taipei City, 3,726 in Changhua County, 2,213 in Pingtung County, 1,543 in Hsinchu County, 1,377 in Miaoli County, 1,168 in Yunlin County, 1,128 in Nantou County, 1,028 in Hsinchu City, 1,021 in Keelung City, 931 in Hualien County, 874 in Yilan County, 837 in Chiayi County, 557 in Chiayi City, 550 in Taitung County, 203 in Kinmen County, 196 in Penghu County, and 41 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 151 deaths announced on Monday include 84 men and 67 women ranging in age from under 10 to their 90s. All of these patients were classified as severe cases, 146 had a history of chronic disease, and 64 were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 22 to June 4 and dates of death from May 14 to June 3.

Imported cases

The 19 imported cases include 20 males and 11 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s. They arrived between May 21 to June 5, and their countries of origin are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 11,692,165 COVID tests, with 9,231,093 coming back negative. Of the 2,457,881 confirmed cases, 13,192 were imported, 2,444,635 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 3,090 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 3,075 deaths from local infections, 1,135 were in New Taipei City; 653 in Taipei City; 201 in Taichung City; 158 in Taoyuan City; 152 in Kaohsiung City; 114 in Keelung City; 111 in Tainan City; 101 in Changhua County; 77 in Pingtung County; 72 in Yilan County; 63 in Hualien County; 46 in Yunlin County; 39 in Taitung County; 37 in Nantou County; 29 in Hsinchu County; 26 each in Chiayi City and Chiayi County; 22 in Miaoli County; eight in Hsinchu City, four in Kinmen County, and one in Penghu County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.