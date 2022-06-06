Alexa
Elko drives in 2, Ole Miss beats No. 6 Miami 2-1

By Associated Press
2022/06/06 09:06
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tim Elko double in two runs in the bottom of the seven and Ole Miss used two freshmen pitchers to keep Miami in check and the Rebels knocked the overall No. 6 seed into the loser's bracket with a 2-1 win on Sunday in the Coral Gables Regional.

Miami (40-19) had to bounce back against Arizona in a Sunday night loser-out game.

Hunter Elliott started for the Rebels (34-22) and struck out eight in five innings. A leadoff walk and single in the sixth ended his day. Another freshman, Mason Nichols came in and allowed a sacrifice fly before shutting down the Hurricanes.

Nichols (1-0) went 2 1/3 hitless innings with three strikeouts. Brandon Johnson faced six batters, allowing a hit, to earn his 11th save.

Miami starter Carson Palmer went 5 1/3 of two-hit ball with 10 strikeouts. Alex McFarlane (3-2) finished the game and took the loss.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-06 10:42 GMT+08:00

