Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ex-All Black Tamanivalu in Fiji team for Pacific Nations Cup

By STEVE McMORRAN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/06/06 09:21
Ex-All Black Tamanivalu in Fiji team for Pacific Nations Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former All Blacks winger Seta Tamanivalu has been included in Fiji's squad for the Pacific Nations Cup, becoming the first Fijian player to repatriate under new World Rugby eligibility rules.

Tamanivalu played five tests for New Zealand in 2016 and 2017 and under previous regulations wouldn't have been allowed to play for another country. But rules which came into force in January allow a player who has played for one country to represent another after a three-year stand-down from international rugby.

The rule change was aimed particularly at players from the Pacific islands who have played mostly for Tier One nations such as New Zealand, Australia or England, and who wish later to represent the nation of their birth or heritage.

Tamanivalu also played 33 Super Rugby matches for the Christchurch-based Crusaders and more recently has played for clubs in France and Japan.

He is joined in the Fiji squad by 16 players from the Fijian Drua team which made its debut in Super Rugby Pacific this season. Tamanivalu is one of 10 players who have not previously played for Fiji.

Backrower Levani Botia, who was a member of the La Rochelle team which beat Leinster in the final of the European Champions Cup, was selected as Fiji captain.

“We have selected a squad from the best available players playing in the world’s top competitions and I’m buoyed by the depth in Fiji Rugby at the moment,” head coach Vern Cotter said. “The Fijian Drua players come to us battle-hardened after their impressive first season in Super Rugby Pacific and they will compete fiercely for spots with those players returning from the French Top 14 and English Premiership Rugby.”

The Pacific Nations Cup involves Fiji, Tonga, Samoa and Australia A and will be played in Fiji over three weeks from July 2 to 16.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-06 10:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
'Unfriendly' Taiwanese expected to stymie Chinese invasion
'Unfriendly' Taiwanese expected to stymie Chinese invasion
Taiwan president, foreign ministry urge China to remember Tiananmen Massacre
Taiwan president, foreign ministry urge China to remember Tiananmen Massacre
Taiwan reports 68,118 local COVID cases, 152 deaths
Taiwan reports 68,118 local COVID cases, 152 deaths
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases