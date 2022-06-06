Queen and Paddington Bear celebrate Jubilee

The concert held outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday (June 4) to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee kicked off with a comic sketch of the 96-year-old monarch having tea with Paddington Bear.

STORY: In the clip, the queen told Paddington she always kept the Bear's favourite - a marmalade sandwich - in her ever-present handbag.

The opening video with the fictional character had echoes of 2012 when the queen appeared with Britain's most famous fictional spy, James Bond, in a video for the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.

A palace spokesman said: "The opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss."

However, Elizabeth was not present for Saturday's festivities, which were among a number of Jubilee events she has missed due to "episodic mobility problems" that have caused her to cancel engagements recently.