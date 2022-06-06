Alexa
Meesseman, Parker lead Sky past short-handed Mystics 91-82

By Associated Press
2022/06/06 08:32
CHICAGO (AP) — Emma Meesseman scored 13 points with six assists, five steals and four rebounds against her old team, Candace Parker had a double-double and the Chicago Sky defeated the Washington Mystics 91-82 on Sunday night.

The Sky took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Mystics 31-22 to take a 67-56 lead when Dana Evans hit a half-court shot at the buzzer.

Kahleah Copper led the Sky (7-3) with 15 points, Parker was four assists shy of a triple double with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Evans scored 12.

It was the second win over the Mystics for the Sky this season and they'll go for the sweep Wednesday in Washington. The Mystics hope to have head coach Mike Thibault and assistant coach Shelley Patterson back after they missed the game due to health and safety protocols. Associated head coach Eric Thibault was the acting head coach.

Mystics' leading scorer Elena Delle Donne sat out the game to rest.

Tiana Hawkins had 21 points off the bench for Washington (7-5) and Myisha Hines-Allen added 13 and surpassed 500 career rebounds.

Chicago was 9 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 55% overall. Washington was 8 of 23 from deep and shot 45%.

The Sky led 36-34 at the half but quickly got the lead to 10 as Meesseman and Copper combined for 11 points and a 47-37 advantage on Messeman's assist to Copper at the 7:27 mark.

Parker's two free throws a couple minutes into the fourth quarter had the lead at 75-58.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-06 10:42 GMT+08:00

