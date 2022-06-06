Taylor, Brown help TCU beat Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Brayden Taylor hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Cam Brown pitched eight strong innings to help TCU avoid elimination and beat Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1 on Sunday at the College Station Regional.

TCU (38-21) plays Texas A&M, the No. 5 overall seed, later Sunday and needs two wins to advance to the super regionals.

Brown (5-3) allowed just five hits and an un-earned run with two walks and three strikeouts. Drew Hill pitched a scoreless ninth for the Horned Frogs.

Luke Boyers scored on a single by Elijah Nunez to give TCU a 3-1 lead in the second inning. Gray Rogers doubled to lead off the fourth and scored when Porter Brown followed with another double. In the eighth, Nunez once again drove in Boyers with a sacrifice fly and Rogers scored on a single by Tommy Sacco to make it 6-1.

Heath Hood drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home Kyle DeBarge and pull Louisiana-Lafayette (37-23) to 2-1 in the bottom of the first.

___

