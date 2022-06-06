Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taylor, Brown help TCU beat Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1

By Associated Press
2022/06/06 08:38
Taylor, Brown help TCU beat Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Brayden Taylor hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Cam Brown pitched eight strong innings to help TCU avoid elimination and beat Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1 on Sunday at the College Station Regional.

TCU (38-21) plays Texas A&M, the No. 5 overall seed, later Sunday and needs two wins to advance to the super regionals.

Brown (5-3) allowed just five hits and an un-earned run with two walks and three strikeouts. Drew Hill pitched a scoreless ninth for the Horned Frogs.

Luke Boyers scored on a single by Elijah Nunez to give TCU a 3-1 lead in the second inning. Gray Rogers doubled to lead off the fourth and scored when Porter Brown followed with another double. In the eighth, Nunez once again drove in Boyers with a sacrifice fly and Rogers scored on a single by Tommy Sacco to make it 6-1.

Heath Hood drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home Kyle DeBarge and pull Louisiana-Lafayette (37-23) to 2-1 in the bottom of the first.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-06 10:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
'Unfriendly' Taiwanese expected to stymie Chinese invasion
'Unfriendly' Taiwanese expected to stymie Chinese invasion
Taiwan president, foreign ministry urge China to remember Tiananmen Massacre
Taiwan president, foreign ministry urge China to remember Tiananmen Massacre
Taiwan reports 68,118 local COVID cases, 152 deaths
Taiwan reports 68,118 local COVID cases, 152 deaths
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases