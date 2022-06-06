All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 76 43 24 6 3 95 233 221 Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197 Providence 72 36 25 5 6 83 199 192 WB/Scranton 76 35 33 4 4 78 209 225 Hershey 76 34 32 6 4 78 202 209 Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226 Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 205 225 Lehigh Valley 76 29 32 10 5 73 195 239

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 72 43 20 8 1 95 246 206 Syracuse 76 41 26 7 2 91 242 229 Laval 72 39 26 5 2 85 246 231 Belleville 72 40 28 4 0 84 219 218 Rochester 76 37 29 7 3 84 254 270 Toronto 72 37 30 4 1 79 243 244 Cleveland 76 28 35 8 5 69 207 262

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 76 50 16 5 5 110 261 194 Manitoba 72 41 24 5 2 89 228 204 Milwaukee 76 39 28 5 4 87 229 228 Rockford 72 37 30 4 1 79 223 221 Texas 72 32 28 6 6 76 219 230 Iowa 72 32 31 5 4 73 202 209 Grand Rapids 76 33 35 6 2 74 209 240

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 68 45 16 5 2 97 242 185 Ontario 68 41 18 5 4 91 259 219 Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207 Abbotsford 68 39 23 5 1 84 230 200 Bakersfield 68 37 21 5 5 84 225 192 Henderson 68 35 28 4 1 75 209 203 San Diego 68 28 33 4 3 63 197 223 Tucson 68 23 39 5 1 52 182 268 San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Springfield 2, Laval 1

Sunday's Games

Laval 4, Springfield 2

Monday's Games

Stockton at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.