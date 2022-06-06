Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Coffey's double-double helps Dream beat Fever 75-66

By Associated Press
2022/06/06 06:18
Coffey's double-double helps Dream beat Fever 75-66

ATLANTA (AP) — Nia Coffey had 16 points and 10 rebounds — her second double-double of the season and third in her six-year career — Rhyne Howard also scored 16 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 75-66 Sunday.

Aari McDonald scored 12 points and Cheyenne Parker added 11 for the Dream (7-4).

Kelsey Mitchell hit a pull-up jumper for Indiana (3-10) to open the scoring but Parker and Erica Wheeler made back-to-back baskets to give the Dream the lead for good with 8:27 left in the first quarter. Atlanta took a 29-26 lead into halftime before the Dream scored 32 points in the third quarter — their highest-scoring period of the season — to take a 17-point lead into the fourth.

Mitchell hit three 3-pointers and led the Fever with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting. The rest of the Indiana players shot just 30.8% (16 of 52) from the field.

The Fever play their third consecutive road game Wednesday against Connecticut. Atlanta travels to Seattle to play Tuesday against the Storm.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-06 07:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan reports 68,118 local COVID cases, 152 deaths
Taiwan reports 68,118 local COVID cases, 152 deaths
Taiwan president, foreign ministry urge China to remember Tiananmen Massacre
Taiwan president, foreign ministry urge China to remember Tiananmen Massacre
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases